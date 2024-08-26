Ghanaian Lady Laments As Baby Daddy Jilts Her: "He Left Us For Another Woman"
- A video of a Ghanaian lady lamenting after her baby daddy left her has surfaced online
- The young lady flaunted her adorable baby and indicated that her baby daddy had abandoned them for another woman
- Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and took to the comment section to express their views
A beautiful Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to lament after her baby daddy jilted her.
The lady, @Dosted on TikTok, flaunted her lovely baby and indicated in a TikTok video that her lover with whom she recently bore a child had abandoned them.
Although she did not disclose what caused their separation, she seemed hurt over the incident and indicated her feelings with some TikTok emojis.
See the post below:
Netizens react to Ghanaian lady's post
The Ghanaian lady's video has ignited emotions as netizens who saw the post shared their views in the comment section. While some sympathised with him, others also asked why he left them.
@NII ADJEI wrote:
"Please u too tell us wat u did that made him leave u."
@Naana Brefo wrote:
"Don't worry, concentrate on the babe and yourself, work hard and get money."
@Love emojis wrote:
"I am sad dear same to me, it's shall be well."
@Nana- Adwoah- Adepa- Blink's wrote:
Hmmm don't worry dear the same thing happen to me and my baby girl is 8 months now just because he said I should abort it and I didn't no money nothing with God all things are possible."
@Hajiahawa'Glam wrote:
"Don’t worry my dear God day okay I was 17 when I give birth now I’m 29yrs and my baby is 12yrs now I don’t know if the father is still alive or dead."
@Duura Rita GH wrote:
"Let him be, your boy will make you proud."
@AKU FRASS wrote:
"God know the best."
Lady weeps as lover jilts her
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady had been heartbroken after her lover jilted her.
The lady in the video stated that she didn't imagine going through such pain in her life.
