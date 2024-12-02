A video of a pretty Ghanaian lady marrying her obroni boyfriend in a civil wedding has emerged on social media

The Ghanaian lady, known as Akua Aboagyewaa and her obroni boyfriend formalised their relationship by penning their signature to the marriage certificate

The wedding video of the couple went viral on social media and garnered mixed reactions from a section of Ghanaians online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian lady, identified as Akua Aboagyewaa has tied the knot with her obroni boyfriend after many months of online dating.

The marriage reportedly took place a few days after the obroni man arrived in Ghana for the first time to meet his Ghanaian beau.

Akua Aboagyewaa, a pretty Ghanaian lady marries obroni boyfriend after many months of online dating. Photo credit: @ednabest05/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Akua Aboagyewaa shared videos of her simple civil wedding in Ghana with her obroni boyfriend.

The interracial couple was spotted signing their marriage certificate at one of the local assemblies in the country.

Netizens react to Akua Aboagyewaa's wedding video

The viral wedding video of the couple went viral on social media sparking a wave of wild reactions on social media.

As of the time of drafting this report, Akua Aboagyewa's wedding video had garnered over 2k likes and 32 comments.

YEN.com.gh compile a few of the reactions to the young Ghanaian lady's video below:

@NanaAbenaa Fel said:

"Where do you meet dis men? Show me the way please."

@its Molly_rany also said:

"Best decision ever."

@THICKNESS-88 wrote:

"3noa no no aaa."

@Berry Moore🇺🇸 commented:

"This is love."

@Pretty Hajia also commented:

"Am single and searching."

@Banks also wrote:

"Men no Dey Kumasi?"

Ghanaian man marries obroni girlfriend

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported previously that a young Ghanaian man tied the knot with his obroni girlfriend from the United States.

The young Ghanaian had distantly dated his obroni woman, purportedly old enough to be his mother, for many months, where they relied on technology to communicate.

The couple tied the knot in a colourful traditional marriage ceremony which took place in Ghana after the obroni lady visited the country for the first time.

In a viral shared on TikTok, the couple were spotted exchanging their vows before their respective families and God.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh