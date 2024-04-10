A video of a Ghanaian couple's simple civil wedding has popped up on social media

The couple in the video invited a few relatives to bear witness to their wedding

Netizens who saw the video were amazed at the simplicity of the wedding, while others lauded the wife, describing her as understanding

A Ghanaian couple has left many netizens thrilled after a video of their civil wedding popped up on social media.

The couple had a simple wedding, with only a few people serving as witnesses present.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, both walked into a court dressed in their wedding outfits.

The woman wore a white dress with a white fascinator tugged in her hair and a bouquet in hand, while the man was clad in a purple suit.

They exchanged vows, and signed their marriage documents, with the relatives who served as witnesses for the couple following suit. The simple wedding ended with a photoshoot.

The video has since gone viral, with over 13,900 views and 358 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over simple civil wedding of Ghanaian couple

Netizens who thronged the comment session expressed mixed reactions to the video. While some said it was a good choice, others said otherwise.

Some netizens also commended the wife, praising her as an understanding wife.

@Misstee wrote:

"This is my idea of a wedding…n ur dress…u look so stunning. CONGRATULATIONS."

@Modest wrote:

"Simple and short. Pray the man I will get understands so we just do this n we move."

@Oliver wrote:

"Ur fiancée objecting to this type of marriage doesn’t make her a bad fiancée or potential bad wife. And civil wedding doesn’t mean ur partner is best."

@Chairman wrote:

"U can do every mistake in this world but never sign this paper. Paper no de3 wob3san na akyiri asem."

Ghanaian couple's simple and affordable wedding goes viral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a Ghanaian couple's simple and affordable wedding which went viral on social media.

The wedding was devoid of decorations and extravagant attire.

Both, opting for regular clothes and slippers, exchanged vows in the presence of a few witnesses, possibly family and friends.

Source: YEN.com.gh