A young Ghanaian lady has celebrated her uncle for sponsoring her education at the university level.

Known as Sarat on TikTok, the Ghanaian lady was spotted in a video acknowledging her uncle on the occasion of her graduation ceremony.

A KNUST graduate appreciates her uncle for sponsoring her university education. Photo credit: @sarat_48/TikTok.

Sarat was among the final-year students who graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) a few days ago.

After receiving her honours, the KNUST graduate walked straight to hug her supportive uncle and adorned him with her graduation sash and cap in an incredible show of appreciation for the role he played in her life.

"Thank you uncle for supporting me throughout school. May Allah bless you for me," she wrote in the caption of the video.

The uncle was captured in the video beaming with smiles as he took pride in his niece's academic achievement.

Friends of the Ghanaian lady congratulate her

After sharing a video of the adorable moment with her uncle on social media, friends of the Ghanaian lady congratulated her.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@user4035614201619 wrote:

"Congratulations sis may Allah continue to bless uncle."

@user7833903112561 also wrote:

"You are bless dear some uncle don't care."

@Mheerah30 said:

"Awww dis is emotional."

@Sirina Adams also said:

"Some uncles are the best."

@Zeeya commented:

"@LABO shaban rare gem May Allah bless you and increase your wealth.

