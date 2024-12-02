Eazzy intensified dating rumours with Medikal after making a big request to the latter on social media

The songstress demanded that the rapper purchase the Flagstaff house as a December gift for her

Eazzy and Medikal's social media interaction triggered numerous reactions from many Ghanaians

Ghanaian singer Eazzy has again intensified dating rumours with rapper Medikal with her recent comment on his social media post.

Eazzy demands Flagstaff House as a December gift from Medikal. Photo source: @amgmedikal and @eazzyfirstlady

Source: Instagram

Rumours emerged that the two musicians were in a relationship after Medikal and his ex-wife, actress Fella Makafui, ended their four-year marriage several months ago.

The Beyond Kontrol record label owner shared photos of himself hanging out with Eazzy. He also mentioned her name in his Habibi song, comparing her beauty to media personality Berla Mundi.

The two musicians have not confirmed their dating status despite the numerous rumours.

Eazzy demands Flagstaff house from Medikal

Medikal took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself performing a snippet of his upcoming song, Kala, on the premises of his plush home.

In the caption of his social media post, the award-winning rapper announced that he would be giving out numerous gifts to some lucky fans in December and urged them to make their requests.

He wrote:

"Happy new month, we go jam this December, will be giving out gifts to some lucky fans, tell me what you want ! 🎉 #Kala."

Medikal's post garnered the attention of Eazzy, who thronged to the comments section to make a big request to her rumoured boyfriend. The singer called on the rapper to gift her the Flagstaff House.

Check out the social media post below:

Eazzy and Medikal stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

vickybae_20 commented:

"We only watch. We don’t judge, but we keep records 😂."

yeboaabeatrice15 said:

"Eazzy paa deɛ hmm wo sii mu nyɛ nnɛ small boy wei na wonya no apuu."

akos_444 commented:

"Okay, that's enough, the next woman to take should start already."

vw_ghana said:

"Chairman get Maali, you go take Limaan."

daavi_sela commented:

"She wants to be his wife and come to his home she meant....The seat of president 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Benedicta Gafah addresses James Gardiner's dating rumours

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Benedicta Gafah addressed rumours that she was in a romantic relationship with her colleague James Gardiner during an interview on Hitz FM.

The actress noted that it was not her style to date colleagues in the industry, so she could not date the stylish Gardiner.

Benedicta Gafah added that she preferred to keep her personal life separate from her professional career.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh