A video of a former Di Asa winner expressing her frustration when it comes to her love life has gone viral online

PM confided in a friend that she is single and was looking for a serious boyfriend

Many people who reacted to the video expressed a desire to enter into a relationship with the dance queen

Precious Mensah, popularly known as PM, has sparked an emotional reaction after a video of her lamenting being single went viral.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the Di Asa season 3 winner was seen complaining to a friend that men were not professing love to her.

Photo of Di Asa winner PM lamenting about being single Photo credit: @rumor_mill_gh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a bid to highlight her attributes, the pretty plus-size dance queen said she offers a lot in a relationship just like other women, expressing surprise as to why men are not professing love to her.

"I don't know if they are angry with us. What they are doing is not nice. I am a full package.", she said, looking sad.

PM becomes the second former participant of the Di Asa reality show to lament about being single.

The 2020 winner, Dee Baby, recently remarked that she had been single for a long time and needed a partner in her life.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians praise PM for her beauty

Netizens who thronged the comment section were surprised that such a beautiful lady was not finding a lover.

Others also expressed a desire to meet her personally.

King Jamal commented:

"So sweet and lovely."

Adu Joshua wrote:

"I need her contact."

hunchojnr_ replied:

"Her face nice waaa."

Agbe komi reacted:

"She's beautiful though."

adugyamfiaaron indicated:

dear you are pretty

August7278 added:

"brotherhood needs to meet immediately."

