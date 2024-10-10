A video of a young Ghanaian lady crying out for being single has got people talking online

This comes after she lamented that she was ageing and still had no boyfriend she intends to marry

Many people who took to the comment section of the video comforted the young lady about her ordeal

The action of a young Ghanaian lady has elicited an emotional response from netizens after a video of lamenting about being single went viral.

Taken to TikTok, the young lady @afiapretty said that from her observation, many pretty girls like herself are mostly single.

A young Ghanaian lady laments being single and makes a heartfelt request to God in a trending video. Photo credit: @afiapretty/TikTok

Source: TikTok

On the contrary, she remarked that ladies deemed not beautiful are often seen hanging out with their boyfriends.

Looking visibly sad, she cried out to God, saying her situation begs the question of when she will get married and have children.

"Dear Lord, I am ageing, when will I get married and have children."

The touching video raked in over 12,000 likes and 1000 comments while writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort the young lady

Social media users who commented on the video urged the lady not to give up, with some sharing their experiences of being single.

Jake one1 commented:

"Bcos u beautiful girl appear arrogant so guy's fear to approach u people"

Harmony Boateng added:

"Is very true sis i don’t have a boyfriend not to talk about someone i even talk to hmmmmm."

estherqueenzzy indicated:

"If they don’t approach you approach them in some styles."

plan B wrote:

"Character and attitude are the things we are looking for in a woman not physical appearance."

ACTION added:

"Because of arrogance and disrespectful behavior"

Di Asa winnner laments being single

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Precious Mensah, popularly known as PM, had also cried out about being single.

In a video that was making rounds on TikTok and was sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Di Asa season 3 winner complained to a friend that men are not professing love to her.

The pretty plus-size dance queen said she offers much in a relationship, just like other women,

Source: YEN.com.gh