A video of a coconut seller sharing an incident that happened has triggered reactions os on social media

The young man who was spotted working said he found out his girlfriend was not in for love after the lady demanded an iPhone not long after they began dating

Many people who took to the comments section of the video chided the man's girlfriend, with many accusing the lady of being selfish

A Ghanaian coconut seller has stirred funny reactions online after he opened up on an incident between himself and his girlfriend.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the well-built coconut seller attending to a customer as he explained how he met his lover.

Coconut seller disgraces girlfriend for demanding money to buy iPhone. Photo credit: @kube.3/TikTok

The coconut seller said he found out about the lady's true intentions after she demanded to visit him at home.

Following the visit, the coconut seller expressed astonishment when the lady he started dating not long ago asked him to buy her an iPhone 11 Pro.

"I realised she was a stupid woman. she and her mother both live in the village. In asking for something, what she could think of was iPhone 11 pro," he said angrily.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 14,000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians react to the lady's demands

Ghanaians who took to the video's comments section shared their concerns about the lady's actions.

Best Of All commented:

"Is true oooo Only wise ladies think fast."

Manuel Kobby indicated:

"She is not even asking money for business."

Black Beauty1997 added:

"She didn't even ask money to start small business for herself Hmmm."

seidu wrote:

"She wants to collapse your business."

Bafana Bafana Gh added:

"Excellent my brother you do all."

Source: YEN.com.gh