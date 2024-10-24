A young lady has stirred reactions after announcing that she was single and looking for a partner

She took to TikTok, where she posted a video of herself in a car, looking visibly happy

Many netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the appeal by the lady

A young lady has got many men drooling after she resorted to social media in a desperate search for a boyfriend.

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the lady seated in her car looking visibly cheerful.

She disclosed via the caption that she was looking for a partner.

"I am looking for a partner, but if God gives your partner who I am, say no."

Before this post, the young lady shared more details about herself in another video, in which she stated that she was 35 years old with a master's degree and a stable job.

The video of the lady announcing that she was single and searching for a partner had raked in over 30000 likes and 1000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the video

Netizens who took to the video's comment section shared varied opinions on the lady's quest for a lover. Others also expressed the desire to be her lover.

user2919170051773 reacted:

"You're wonderful, gorgeous; you're just cute."

Paul Kioko replied:

"You are beautiful and smart baby love."

Referee wrote:

"God gives you what you ask for, just make you whatever you confess with your own mouth and heart you are ready for."

Tshepo Terrance Mathebula added:

"Take me my love I'm no body's partner."

likkle_lyon added:

"I'm 53 from Jamaica free and single one hundred percent."

Single mother laments being single

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady took to social media to vent her frustration over her inability to find a lover.

The video on TikTok showed the moment the young lady was lashing out at some men for refusing to have an affair with her simply because she is a single mother.

She said the excuse by some men that they do not want to date single mothers makes no sense because such women are very caring and sensible.

