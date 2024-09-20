A lady on social media has cried bitterly after a man she dated for seven years married someone else

The heartbroken lady recounted how she reached out to the new girl to explain, only to get disappointed with her reaction

The lady's story stirred sad reactions from social media users, many of whom sympathised

A young woman's heart has been left broken after her partner of seven years walked down the aisle with another woman.

She took to social media to share her emotional story, revealing that she had tried to contact the bride to express her hurt and disappointment.

Unfortunately, the bride's response to her lamentation only added to her distress.

Lady shares experience with ex

Instead of offering sympathy, the bride shared the TikTok story to taunt her, which went viral.

According to the lady, her ex married her in just six months while he stayed in a relationship with her for seven years.

The heartbroken woman shared her story on TikTok under the handle @simplisauce, which sparked many reactions.

In her words:

"After dating him for seven years, he married a girl he dated for 6 months. I reached out to her and explained everything, told her how her man hurt my feelings, all she could do was take the story to TikTok not minding how hurt I am. Now the story is viral and I keep crying anytime I come across it."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to woman's ordeal

Many TikTok users offered comfort and support, while others condemned her ex.

@Chachaluv said:

"Mine was 4 years he proposed to her after 3 months, he said I was no longer is happiness. he got married to her within a year. I will neva 4giv him cus I’ve not 4giv myself 4 rejecting others beta than him."

@bluephin added:

"Sorry, my love, but maybe he had his reason for the number of years. Stay with a man doesn't matter what value ur adding to him, or if ur supportive, don't get me wrong, pls, but men settle 4 peace."

@GUNZ said:

"7years; ask your sincere mindset, was i really worth settling with. Men are human being also, we have feelings and the little things matters; give yourself a flashback on how you treated him."

@Dee said:

"We should learn to give ourselves a time limit. 4 years is the maximum year for a man to know if he truly wants to settle down with you. We should pray against time wasters "

@Ella bella _202 wrote:

"I have said this to myself countless times, any day I decide to date any man and 6 months he's not talking about marriage I'm leaving him."

Man proposes to nurse girlfriend

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a young man proposing marriage to his beautiful nurse girlfriend had melted hearts on social media.

The trending TikTok video showed the moment the young man went on his knees to propose to his woman at the hospital where she worked.

The video also captured colleagues of the nurse showering the couple with praises.

