Renowned billionaire George Kili is mourning the sudden loss of his daughter, June Chebet Kili, two years after his son's demise

The agribusiness entrepreneur's daughter was studying at the University of Newcastle in Australia and was set to graduate soon

Social media reactions reflected heartbreak and public sympathy for the grieving Kili family after suffering a big loss

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Renowned agribusiness entrepreneur and business mogul George Kiprono Kili has been sent into mourning following the demise of his daughter, June Chebet Kili.

Billionaire farmer George Kili loses his daughter June Chebet Kili, two years after his son's demise. Photo source: FG Trade/Getty Images, John Moore/Getty Images, @diasporamedia_ke/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

The news of June Chebet Kili's demise was announced on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

What happened to billionaire George Kili's daughter?

The exact circumstances that led to the untimely demise of George Kili's daughter June remain unknown.

However, reports indicate that she passed away on Monday, June 1, 2026, while undergoing treatment for an undisclosed health issue at Calvary Mater Hospital in New South Wales, Australia.

The renowned business mogul's daughter had been pursuing her higher education at the time of her death and had been living in Australia since relocating from Kenya in 2024.

"June had been residing and studying at the University of Newcastle, NSW, Australia, since 2024 and was looking forward to graduating on June 26, 2026," said her community abroad.

She was reportedly a student at the University of Newcastle and had completed her final academic project.

June was also reportedly set to graduate from the university in Australia with her academic colleagues on Friday, June 24, 2026, before her tragic passing.

The news of George Kili's daughter's untimely passing comes as a devastating blow for the business mogul and his family, who lost their 31-year-old son, Rodney Kili, in a tragic farm accident in Moiben Constituency, Uasin Gishu County, in October 2024.

Rodney, who was well-known in the Kenyan farming industry and actively involved in his family's business, reportedly fell and slipped while conducting routine calibration work on a moving agricultural planter during a seeding exercise at one of the family’s leased farms.

The latest heartbreaking loss of June has left her family heartbroken and evoked sadness among her friends, colleagues and loved ones in Kenya and Australia.

Many Kenyans, including prominent personalities, have sympathised with the Kili family as they mourn her loss.

The X post announcing the demise of George Kili's daughter is below:

George Kili's daughter's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Winemm793 commented:

"She was almost close to fulfilling her dream. My condolences to her family."

Ernest Tum said:

"She was the only daughter. May her soul rest in peace."

Clenicekose wrote:

"Condolences to the family. It's truly heartbreaking. As a parent, I can't begin to imagine how it must feel. 😢."

Popular US-based Ghanaian nurse and YouTube health content creator Lai Solomon passes away after a shooting incident in Oakland, California. Photo source: Lai Solomon

Source: Facebook

US-based Ghanaian content creator dies in California

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a US-based Ghanaian content creator died in California on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Reports indicated that Lai Solomon, who also worked as a nurse, passed on in the hospital after sustaining fatal wounds from a gunshot.

Source: YEN.com.gh