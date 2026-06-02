Popular Ghanaian nurse and YouTuber Lai Solomon was reportedly shot dead in Oakland, California, on Sunday, May 31, 2026

Friends and loved ones expressed heartbreak and disbelief over the health content creator's unexpected passing on social media

Solomon had recently returned to the US after a visit to Ghana, with his last post addressing health issues just a day before his demise

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Lartey Solomon, a Ghanaian nurse and YouTuber health content creator based abroad and popularly known online as Nurse Solomon or Lai Solomon, has reportedly passed away.

Popular US-based Ghanaian nurse and YouTube health content creator Lai Solomon passes away after a shooting incident in dowtown Oakland. Photo source: Lai Solomon

Source: Facebook

The late young social media personality's friends and loved ones announced the news of his demise on Facebook on Monday, June 1, 2026.

What happened to Ghanaian nurse Lai Solomon?

The exact circumstances leading to the tragic demise of the late Lai Solomon remain unknown.

However, police reports and online rumours indicated that the renowned health content creator tragically passed away in a shooting incident at a parking lot in downtown Oakland, California, in the US on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

According to the Oakland Police Department, the 33-year-old resident of San Leandro was found with serious gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of Harrison Street.

The young nurse was reportedly rushed to the hospital by paramedics who arrived on the scene before passing away after being admitted for treatment.

The department has begun investigations to determine the motive behind the crime and arrest possible suspects involved.

Solomon, a graduate of St John's School in Sekondi-Takoradi, Western Region, is reported to have recently returned to the US following a trip to Ghana for the first time in over a decade to reunite with his daughter and father.

His last social media post came on Saturday, May 30, 2026, a day before his demise, where he discussed the symptoms of fatty liver disease in a video.

His demise has left his friends and loved ones heartbroken, with many rushing to social media to mourn with emotional tributes.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of the late Lai Solomon is below:

Who was the late nurse Lai Solomon?

Lai Solomon was a well-known US-based Ghanaian nurse and YouTube content creator, known for sharing health tips and promoting good healthy lifestyles in his numerous videos.

According to his official Facebook profile, he attended the all-boys' second-cycle Roman Catholic school located at Sekondi in the Western Region during his time in Ghana before relocating to the US.

Prominent Pizzaman Chickenman communications lead, Henry Kwame Peprah Adams, sadly dies, sparking tributes online. Image credit: @aureusv10

Source: TikTok

In the US, he attended Merritt College, a public community college in Oakland, California, before graduating in 2020.

Solomon later furthered his education at Samuel Merritt University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) in 2023.

Lai Solomon's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Olive Oyl commented:

"My heart is so heavy right now. Lai Solomon, this should’ve never happened to you. I keep praying this is just a horrible dream, but it seems as though this is a nightmare that won’t end. I am feeling emotional."

Trinity Adepa Aidoo wrote:

"Lai Solomon, your last post was 2 days ago. You were the same person who encouraged me not to give up. Eii."

Kweku Kuma said:

"Omg... this is sad. He came to Ghana after 10 years in the States, only to return to this nonsense."

The last Facebook post of the late Lai Solomon is below:

Communication expert Henry Adams passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Ghanaian communication expert Henry Adams passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Friends and loved ones of the late Pizzaman executive mourned his demise on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh