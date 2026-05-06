Ghanaian business mogul and founder of Special Group of Companies, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, celebrated his 60th birthday on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The grand event, which took place at the Despite Automobile Museum, brought together the crème de la crème of Ghanaian society, including former President J.A. Kufuor and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The big birthday bash had many special moments, including one where his children nearly moved him to tears with their tribute.

In a touching speech delivered by Mandy Sarpong on behalf of her sisters, Cindy and Wendy, the children described their father as a dedicated family man despite his busy schedule as a businessman.

Following their appearance at their father's birthday party, many social media users have been left curious.

In this article, YEN.com.gh dig into the details and accomplishments of Ofori Sarpong's children.

Source: YEN.com.gh