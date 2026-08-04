Rita Omane Boamah, widow of the late Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, made an appearance at his memorial lecture on Tuesday, August 4, 2026

The Ministry of Defence and POJOBA Old Students organised the memorial lecture to honour the life and legacy of the former minister

Rita Omane Boamah attended the event wearing a nose mask, seated alongside her late husband's mother, Madam Leticia

Rita Omane Boamah, widow of the late former Ghanaian Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, stepped out publicly on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, attending a memorial lecture held in her husband's honour.

The late Dr Edward Omane Boamah's widow Rita Omane Boamah attends her late husband's memorial lecture in a rare public appearance. Photo source: Edward Omane Boamah, The1957News

Source: Facebook

The event was organised jointly by the Ministry of Defence and the Old Students Association of Pope John Senior High School (POJOBA), bringing together family, colleagues, and well-wishers to celebrate Dr Omane Boamah's life, public service, and enduring legacy.

Rita Omane Boamah was spotted at the gathering wearing a nose mask throughout the proceedings.

She was seated beside her late husband's mother, Madam Leticia, as the two women observed the occasion together.

Tribute to Dr Edward Omane Boamah's service

The memorial lecture formed part of efforts to keep alive the memory of Dr Omane Boamah's contributions to Ghana's national security and governance.

The Ghanaian government had recently unveiled a programme to honour victims of the 2025 military helicopter crash, reflecting the nation's commitment to remembering those who served the country.

The event drew significant attention on social media after the popular Ghanaian blogger, The1957news, shared footage and images from the occasion on Instagram on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

The late Omane Boamah's wife's sighting marked a rare public appearance for her in several months following the tragic demise of her husband in the Obuasi helicopter crash on August 6, 2026.

The late Defence Minister was among eight victims aboard a Ghana Air Force helicopter travelling from Accra to the Ashanti Region on an official assignment when the aircraft came down in the Adansi area.

Others who perished included Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, NDC National Vice Chairman Dr Samuel Sarpong, former Parliamentary Candidate Samuel Aboagye, and crew members on board.

Three Ghana Armed Forces (Air Force) personnel, including Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, also died in the tragic crash.

The Instagram video of Dr Edward Omane Boamah's widow at her late husband's lecture is below:

Rita Omane Boamah's appearance stirs reactions

The sighting of Rita Omane Boamah at the event moved many Ghanaians online, with several users expressing sympathy for the family.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from social media users below:

David Davido wrote:

"Ɛmu ɛyaa ooo hmm... May the good lord give his mom and wife strength."

Pat Allotey commented:

"So sad. May his soul continue to rest well."

itz_yaa91 added:

"Hmm, this is heartbreaking Charlie."

Omane Boamah's abandoned mansion surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the troubling state of the late Edward Omane Boamah's alleged mansion, captured in a viral TikTok video.

The footage showed a once-grand property now overrun by nature, prompting Ghanaians to reflect on the legacy of a politician whose life ended tragically less than a year ago.

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Source: YEN.com.gh