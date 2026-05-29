Francisca Lamini has graduated with highest honours from Harvard University in a pre-med programme

The former NSMQ contestant celebrated her achievement alongside Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh on campus

Ghanaian social media users have expressed pride and inspiration from Francisca’s academic journey

Francisca Lamini, a former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) star, has achieved a major academic milestone a few years after moving to the US for her higher education.

Former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) star Francisca Lamini graduates from Harvard university with a pre-med degree. Photo source: @francisca.lamini, @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

On Friday, May 29, 2026, award-winning TV3 personality Berla Mundi took to her official social media platforms to announce that Francisca Lamini had graduated from the prestigious US tertiary institution, Harvard University.

According to the renowned media personality, the former NSMQ star graduated with the highest honours with a pre-med degree.

She shared a carousel post of Francisca in her gown and cap at her graduation ceremony.

Francisca beamed with excitement as she celebrated her graduation with renowned Ghanaian businesswoman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brainwave Tech Africa, Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, on her school campus.

In a caption accompanying her post, Berla Mundi congratulated Francisca on her latest academic achievement and praised her hard work over the years.

She wrote:

"Guess who just graduated with highest honours from Harvard with a pre-med degree? @francisca.lamini from #NSMQ fame 🎊🎊🎊🎊🎉🎉."

"She has been working so hard over the years with our big sister @therealangela_k by her side, cheering her on and encouraging her in every way possible."

"Today, we thank God for seeing her through. We await the next chapter. Proud of you, girl. You did that👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."

The X post of Francisca Lamini at her graduation from Harvard is below:

Who is former NSMQ star Francisca Lamini?

Francisca Lamini gained massive recognition in Ghana for her performance at the 2021 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

She represented the Volta Region-based secondary institution, Keta Senior High Technical School (Keta SHTS), leading them to their first-ever final in the academic competition.

In the competition, she made history by becoming the only female contestant to reach the Grand Finale, a feat no other female participant had achieved in the previous eight years.

Francisca also received the award for the "Most Outstanding Female Contestant" in the 2021 NSMQ.

Ghanaian prodigy Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa, at just 22, graduates with an MSc in Electrical Engineering from UNM, propelling towards NASA in her PhD journey. Image credit: thevokofficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She completed Senior High School (SHS) in 2021, scoring 8 'A's in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

She had previously recorded straight 8As when she sat for the private WASSCE (Nov/Dec) exams as a second-year student at Keta SHTS.

Her excellent academic performance earned her a full scholarship and admission to Harvard University to pursue a degree in Pre-Medicine/Molecular & Cellular Biology.

Reactions to Francisca Lamini bagging pre-med degree

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

KeziaSanie commented:

"Huge congratulations to her! This is so inspiring."

Madam Eudia said:

"Learning hard and studying can really take you far. Education is not a scam."

Larlaws wrote:

"Ketasco is proud of you, girl."

Ruth Gyan-Darkwa graduates from New Mexico

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ruth Gyan-Darkwa graduated from the University of New Mexico with a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Electrical Engineering.

Photos of the youngest-ever Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) admittee at her graduation surfaced online, with Ghanaians congratulating her.

Source: YEN.com.gh