Francisca Lamini: Celebrations As Former NSMQ Star Graduates From Harvard With Pre-Med Degree
- Francisca Lamini has graduated with highest honours from Harvard University in a pre-med programme
- The former NSMQ contestant celebrated her achievement alongside Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh on campus
- Ghanaian social media users have expressed pride and inspiration from Francisca’s academic journey
Francisca Lamini, a former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) star, has achieved a major academic milestone a few years after moving to the US for her higher education.
On Friday, May 29, 2026, award-winning TV3 personality Berla Mundi took to her official social media platforms to announce that Francisca Lamini had graduated from the prestigious US tertiary institution, Harvard University.
According to the renowned media personality, the former NSMQ star graduated with the highest honours with a pre-med degree.
She shared a carousel post of Francisca in her gown and cap at her graduation ceremony.
Francisca beamed with excitement as she celebrated her graduation with renowned Ghanaian businesswoman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brainwave Tech Africa, Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, on her school campus.
In a caption accompanying her post, Berla Mundi congratulated Francisca on her latest academic achievement and praised her hard work over the years.
She wrote:
"Guess who just graduated with highest honours from Harvard with a pre-med degree? @francisca.lamini from #NSMQ fame 🎊🎊🎊🎊🎉🎉."
"She has been working so hard over the years with our big sister @therealangela_k by her side, cheering her on and encouraging her in every way possible."
"Today, we thank God for seeing her through. We await the next chapter. Proud of you, girl. You did that👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."
The X post of Francisca Lamini at her graduation from Harvard is below:
Who is former NSMQ star Francisca Lamini?
Francisca Lamini gained massive recognition in Ghana for her performance at the 2021 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).
She represented the Volta Region-based secondary institution, Keta Senior High Technical School (Keta SHTS), leading them to their first-ever final in the academic competition.
In the competition, she made history by becoming the only female contestant to reach the Grand Finale, a feat no other female participant had achieved in the previous eight years.
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Francisca also received the award for the "Most Outstanding Female Contestant" in the 2021 NSMQ.
She completed Senior High School (SHS) in 2021, scoring 8 'A's in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
She had previously recorded straight 8As when she sat for the private WASSCE (Nov/Dec) exams as a second-year student at Keta SHTS.
Her excellent academic performance earned her a full scholarship and admission to Harvard University to pursue a degree in Pre-Medicine/Molecular & Cellular Biology.
Reactions to Francisca Lamini bagging pre-med degree
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
KeziaSanie commented:
"Huge congratulations to her! This is so inspiring."
Madam Eudia said:
"Learning hard and studying can really take you far. Education is not a scam."
Larlaws wrote:
"Ketasco is proud of you, girl."
Ruth Gyan-Darkwa graduates from New Mexico
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ruth Gyan-Darkwa graduated from the University of New Mexico with a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Electrical Engineering.
Photos of the youngest-ever Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) admittee at her graduation surfaced online, with Ghanaians congratulating her.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh