AJ Sarpong has defended her cousin Lydia. Forson against social media criticism at her father's 40-day observation event

A social media critic had accused the actress of crashing events and fraternising with political figures for recognition

AJ expressed a strong emotional response, prompting support from her numerous followers on social media

Renowned Ghanaian media personality Nana Adjoa Akuoko-Sarpong, popularly known as AJ Sarpong, has fired back at a social media user over an unsavoury comment about her cousin and celebrated actress Lydia Forson.

Grieving AJ Sarpong fires back at a netizen for disrespecting her cousin and actress Lydia Forson’s appearance at her father's 40-day observation. Photo source: @ajsarpong, @lydiaforson, @temajesus

Source: Twitter

On Thursday, June 4, 2026, the 40-day traditional observation event was held for AJ Sarpong's father and Paramount Chief of the Agogo Traditional Area, Nana Akuoko Sarpong, at the Agogo Palace in the Ashanti Region.

The late traditional leader, who once served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asante-Akyem North constituency, was 87 at the time of his demise in March.

Prominent personalities, including the Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Presidential staffer Nana Oye Bampoe Addo and Lydia Forson attended the late Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong's 40-day observation event, with footage surfacing online.

Netizen criticises Lydia Forson over funeral appearance

While many Ghanaians commiserated with AJ Sarpong and her family following the loss of her father, a netizen, with the account name '@UncensoredFact1' was unhappy about Lydia Forson's appearance at the 40-day observation event.

Sharing a video of the actress interacting and taking photos with the 3FM presenter, Nana Oye, and some attendees, the netizen called her out, claiming she attended the event despite not being invited.

The netizen also accused Lydia, who has always maintained political neutrality despite being a vocal critic of the previous Akufo-Addo-led NPP government, of fraternising with National Democratic Congress (NDC) officials to gain party recognition.

The netizen wrote:

"Miss 'I am Neutral' is at it again. Lydia Forson is always crashing programmes uninvited. Glued to every NDC circle like a desperate, hungry groupie, by force, self-putting just to get recognition from the party."

"Then she will turn around and claim she’s neutral. I’m glad the youth is not buying your fake acts anymore."

The X post of the netizen criticising Lydia Forson is below:

AJ Sarpong fires back at netizen

The netizen's comments about Lydia did not go down well with the bereaved AJ, who jumped to the defence of the actress, whom she described as her cousin.

Broadcaster AJ Sarpong breaks her silence after her father, Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2026. Photo source: Aj Akuoko-Sarpong

Source: Facebook

The TV3 presenter also hurled insults at the netizen and threatened to take drastic action over unsavoury comments about her family.

She responded:

"Lydia Forson is my COUSIN!!! So that is her UNCLE who just died. So shut your ignorant mouth and take your stupid commentary straight to hell. I’ll swallow a lot of toxic nonsense on social media, but touch my family again?"

"I will come for your entire existence. So please drink water, eat Kelewele and find some Peace! Love and Light!"

The X post of AJ Sarpong responding to the netizen's criticisms of Lydia Forson is below:

AJ Sarpong's response to netizen stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Blaquegatsby commented:

"You didn't need to explain anything to anyone. Lydia Forson is free to mingle with whomever she wants. The Politicians are not enemies, so why must we make enemies out of them for the satisfaction of irrelevant people?"

EdwardKwaasi wrote:

"My lovely crush, you shouldn’t have responded. We’ve dealt with him, wotowoto!!!"

Philipanaakai said:

"AJ, I am so happy you commented. Enough is Enough! People just sit behind their phones and say anything. Put people in their places and let them mind their business. Thank you, AJ."

AJ Sarpong eulogises father after his demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AJ Sarpong eulogised her late father after his demise in March 2026.

In a glowing tribute, the media personality thanked her father and detailed how his death had impacted her life.

Source: YEN.com.gh