Veteran Hollywood actor James Handy, known for Top Gun: Maverick, has been tragically stabbed to death at 81

Los Angeles police have arrested the son of Handy's long-time girlfriend as the main suspect, with a $2 million bail set

Handy's death has spurred heartfelt tributes, celebrating his nearly five-decade legacy in film and television

Veteran Hollywood actor James Handy, best known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Jumanji and Logan, has died.

The 81-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Top Gun Maverick and Jumanji Actor James Handy Stabbed to Death

Source: Instagram

According to USA Today, officers of the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and found Handy unconscious with multiple stab wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have arrested 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, the son of Handy's longtime girlfriend, on suspicion of murder. Authorities said Gledhill's bail has been set at $2 million.

Investigators disclosed that a 911 caller, who identified himself as "the son of man," allegedly confessed to the killing during the emergency call.

"I just killed the man of sin," the caller reportedly told dispatchers.

When officers arrived at the residence of the Hollywood star, Gledhill allegedly informed them that he was "the one they were looking for."

The circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing remain under investigation.

See the Facebook post below:

Who was James Handy?

Born in New York City, Handy launched his acting career in 1977 with a role on the television series Ryan's Hope.

Over the following decades, he built an extensive career in film and television, becoming a familiar face in productions such as Law & Order, NCIS: Los Angeles, Criminal Minds and K-911.

Handy's final credited screen appearance came in the 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, where he portrayed Jimmy, a bartender.

He was also known for playing Wilton Briggs in Arachnophobia, Woolly in The Rocketeer, the exterminator in Jumanji and an elderly physician who treats Wolverine in the 2017 superhero film Logan.

Tributes pour in for actor James Handy

His death has prompted tributes from fans and colleagues who remember him for a career spanning nearly five decades in the entertainment industry.

YEN.com.gh compiled some fan reactions and tributes to the late actor below.

Meredith Broomfield said:

"Great actor. Did a few X-Files, too."

Catherine Furlich said:

"He had a huge body of work as an actor."

Bill Ehrhard said:

"Loved him in the film Burglar as Carson. Starring Whoopi Goldberg and Leslie Ann Warren."

Mary O'Leary said:

"I had the pleasure of working with Jim in the theatre many years ago. He was a wonderful actor and a fun, thoughtful guy. Tragic."

Dana Delano said:

"Another tragic situation! I'm going to guess that mental health and or drogs! are a part of this situation! It's really heartbreaking! Many people out there are struggling with mental health and or substance issues, and the two of them are not a good mix!"

Nollywood actress Oby Kechere passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood actress Cecilia Oby Kechere had passed away after a long battle with illness.

The Directors Guild of Nigeria confirmed that Kechere, known for her iconic role as 'Ms Koi Koi,' had left a lasting legacy.

The guild said the talented actress and director's contributions to the Abuja film industry would always be honoured.

Source: YEN.com.gh