Sarah Adwoa Safo, the MP for Dome-Kwabenya has denied allegations that she was impersonated in parliament for the budget approval.

There were allegations that were leveled against her for not being present in parliament but rather another person that looked like her.

Adwoa Sarfo was allegedly spotted in Parliament yesterday, November 30, 2021, in a mauve outfit with black long hair held in a ponytail with a nose masks covering her mouth and nose.

Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Most people who chanced on the photo of her in parliament yesterday and her photo in parliament today claim she was impersonated

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Adwoa Safo insisted that she was present in parliament,

“Mr. Speaker, I was present in this house yesterday [Tuesday],” she insisted

The issue of her impersonation became a topic in parliament following her long absence from the house.

The controversy was deepened by the fact that videos and photos of a woman believed to be her leaving the chamber right after the headcount that led to the approval of the budget statement surfaced

However, on Wednesday, Madam Sarah Adwoa Sarfo appearing with a different hairstyle did not wear a nose mask.

NDC Member of Parliament for North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has already indicated that the Minority is probing the development.

“Following pictures and videos we are reviewing this [Wednesday] morning, it is becoming quite apparent to us that there may be a case of impersonation with regard to the lady who was presented as Adwoa Safo,” Ablakwa said.

Adwoa Safo, however, dismissed Okudzeto Ablakwa’s claims, saying she cannot force him to dress the way she want him to dress and that it is an insult to womanhood so those making that noise.

2022 Budget statement approved without presence of minority

The House of Parliament approved the 2020 Budget Statement without the Minority.

This happened on Tuesday, November 30, 2022.

The approval of the budget statement also happened in the absence of the Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Alban Bagbin, who is out of the country for a routine medical checkup in Dubai.

