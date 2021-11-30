Parliament has approved the 2022 Budget statement on Tuesday, November 30, 2020

This happened in the absence of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

The approval comes after the earlier rejection on the side of the Minority

The Minority group was said to have boycotted the sitting when the approval was announced

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The House of Parliament has approved the 2020 Budget Statement without the Minority.

This happened on Tuesday, November 30, 2022, according to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on 3news.com.

The approval of the budget statement also happened in the absence of the Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Alban Bagbin, who is out of the country for a routine medical checkup in Dubai.

A collage of Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, Akufo-Addo, and Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader. Photo credit: @adomonline.com

Source: UGC

The First Deputy Speaker who sat in for the Speaker on Tuesday said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The House has adopted the Financial statement and approved the budget statement for the ensuring year ending 31st December 2021.”

This house has approved the budget and economic statement,” he stressed.

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, had reportedly asked the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament to set aside the purported Minority rejection of the 2022 budget statement.

He explained on the floor of the House that the rejection of the budget “did not meet the test established under Article 104,” because Parliament did not have the required numbers to be present in the chamber for purposes of taking decisions.

The minority had boycotted the sitting in obvious disagreement with the approval as they earlier rejected it.

Minority rejects 2022 budget

The government’s 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy read in the House by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, last week, had been rejected.

A walkout by the Majority from Parliament on Friday, November 26, 2021, did not prevent the House from continuing with the business of the day.

Members on the majority side staged a walkout after a disagreement over a voice vote which did not go in their favour.

Source: Yen