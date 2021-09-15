Ghana's foreign affairs minister has said the ECOWAS tried to stop Alpha Conde when he was trying to usurp the constitution

According to her, claims that ECOWAS sat unconcerned were false

She added that a lot goes on behind the scenes to ensure things go well in the sub-region

The Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS) has over the past week received a lot of backlash because of its reactive nature to issues within the sub-region.

The recent coup plot in Guinea after the same incident in Mali has left people wondering what exactly the ECOWAS is doing in the sub-region.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has revealed that ECOWAS tried on several occasions to stop President Alpha Conde from tweaking Guinea’s constitution to seek a third term.

ECOWAS tried to stop Alpha Conde from changing Guinea's constitution – Ayorkor Botchwey

In a report filed by StarrNews, Ayorkor Botchwey stated that several claims of the ECOWAS not being proactive when Conde changed the constitution are false.

“…ECOWAS did not sit aloof and watch this happen, we engaged and I was even part of delegations that went there to engage with the president as well but unfortunately, it did not happen,” she said.

According to her, what those from the outside see is different from what happens behind the scenes to ensure that things do not escalate.

“When something like this happens, let’s not assume that behind the scenes there is nothing happening, I can assure you that when anything of the sort happens, behind the scenes the Heads of State know fully well,” she added.

What did ECOWAS chairman do? - Serwaa Amihere asks

Ghanaian TV presenter, Serwaa Amihere, also voiced her concerns about the latest directive from ECOWAS for the coup plotters in Guinea to retreat.

In a Tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, she asked where Akufo-Addo was when the Guinea president was amending the constitution to suit him for a third term in office.

She also asked what African leaders in the same regard did or say when such a thing was happening in Guinea.

Return to constitutional rule and release Condé

Akufo-Addo speaking in his capacity as the current Chairperson of the ECOWAS, called on the Guinea coup plotters to return the county to constitutional rule.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Akufo-Addo's Facebook page, he noted that ECOWAS has taken note of the recent political developments which have occurred in Conakry, capital of the Republic of Guinea.

He added that ECOWAS condemns unreservedly the attempted coup of Sunday, September 5, 2021.

