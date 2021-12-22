Politics has always been for the "serious-minded" economists, communicators and a particular group of people aside from entertainment.

Entertainers and other stakeholders in the entertainment industry, usually stayed in their lanes when it comes to politics and left decision-making in the hands of hard-core politicians.

Now, the narrative has changed, as some actors, comedians, musicians and other stakeholders in entertainment have decided to engage themselves in serious politics.

YEN.com.gh has listed some five entertainment personalities who have switched to politics from entertainment and are thriving.

1. Bice Osei Kuffuor (Obour)

Obour as he is popularly known, was recently appointed as the Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company Limited.

Prior to his appointment as Ghana Post Managing director, Obour served as the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana where he successfully energized the Union.

In 2020, Obour contested the NPP primaries elections in the Asante Akyem South constituency as a parliamentary candidate but he, unfortunately, lost to a 64 vote difference.

2. Dzifa Abla Gomashie

Dzifa Gomashie who is currently a member of parliament for the Ketu South Constituency shot to fame as an actress.

She starred in various Ghanaian movies until she was made the deputy minister of Tourism for Tourism and Creative arts under the erstwhile Mahama administration.

She has since had a serious grounding in politics and a little interest in her acting career.

3. John Dumelo

John Dumelo launched his political ambition in 2016 when he showed public support for former President John Dramani Mahama.

In 2020, he contested for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat in the NDC primaries and won.

Unfortunately for him, he lost the seat to the incumbent, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, in the 2020 general elections.

Despite losing the bid, John Dumelo still takes his acting career seriously and still supports people in his constituency.

4. Fritz Baffour

Fritz Baffour is a known Ghanaian journalist, politician, and communications consultant.

He was the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South constituency in the Parliament of Ghana and the Minister for Information during the Mills Administration.

Aside from being a serious figure in politics and communication, Fritz took a particular interest in comedy.

He hosted the family sitdown comedy show, Fritz, and Friends.

5. Mark Okraku Mantey

The current deputy minister for Tourism and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku Mantey has been known to be an entertainment pundit and judge.

Mark is prominent for his job as a music producer and the executive producer for most shows on television.

His appointment by Akufo-Addo into his current portfolio is clearly linked to his line of work, and would not make him lose touch totally.

