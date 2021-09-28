Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has released a prophecy ahead of Election 2020, with an illustration in a new video.

While preaching to his congregant, Owusu Bempah said he has received a vision from God in which the key to rule and the crown was taken from the elephant.

He said God assigned an angel who looks like a flaming fire to collect the key from the elephant, and ordered the angel to keep the key till further instruction.

According to Owusu Bempah, God wants the angel to keep the keys and would only give them to whoever does his will on earth.

He said the angel mustered courage and asked God whom he should give the key to.

But God responded and said he would update him on that in a matter of three days which means a number of years.

Alas, the key and kingship were given to a new replacement as the elephant was left without anything.

In the video, Owusu Bempah’s church members were heard clapping and jubilating upon hearing that the key and kingship were taken from the elephant.

Perhaps, they understand in the political circles, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is represented by an elephant.

The reverend added that whoever wants to believe the vision is free to do so, stressing that whoever doubts it would be disgraced.

Owusu Bempah arrested by police

Owusu Bempah is known to be a staunch member of the NPP and even called himself the nation’s prophet after Akufo-Addo won power in 2016.

However, it seems he has fallen out with the party due to some undisclosed reasons.

He was in the news recently when he was arrested by the police.

