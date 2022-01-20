President Akufo-Addo has addressed the Bogoso explosion that left many dead and scores injured

He commiserated with families that have lost loved ones and wished those who have been hospitalized speedy recoveries

An explosion occurred in Bogoso and it is believed to have been caused by a truck filled with explosives

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed sadness about an explosion at Appiate near Bogoso in the Western Region that resulted in the death of many residents.

While consoling the bereaved families, he extended wishes of speedy recovery to the injured.

In a series of tweets sighted by YEN.com.gh, the president said, he had received a briefing on the circumstances that led to an explosion resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties belonging to residents.

He added that it was a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident, and he went on to extend condolences to the families of the deceased, and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

President Akufo-Addo said the Police, Armed Forces and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are coordinating efforts to contain the situation.

He added that he has instructed NADMO ensure that rapid relief is brought to residents of the community.

Preliminary investigations by the police said a vehicle transporting explosives to a mining site collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.

The public has also been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway.

Bogoso disaster: Video of the moment explosion which caused many deaths happened pops up

In a related development, a trending video showing the exact moment a truck filled with explosives caught fire after a collision and exploded has left many people in massive tears.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the truck which had been reportedly engaged in a collision with a motorbike was burning on the road.

Many people who were witnesses to the inferno started walking toward the accident probably to help anyone who was injured.

