NPP's Abronye DC has been officially arrested over comments he made about John Dramani Mahama

The NPP stalwart alleged that the former president of Ghana was staging a coup with the help of Al-Queda

He was invited to throw more light on his comments and was detained after some charges were brought against him

The Bono Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC has been charged for publication of false news and offensive conduct.

The Police said in a statement that preliminary investigation established that his claims against Former President John Dramani Mahama that he is plotting a coup, were untrue.

He was invited to the Accra Regional Police Command on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, following the comments he made against the former flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress.

“The attention of the Police Service was drawn to a publication in which Mr Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC is alleged to have said that former President John Mahama is allegedly planning to stage a coup,” the Police statement on Tuesday, February 15 read.

It appears the NPP stalwart was unable to prove beyond reasonable doubt the claims he made about the former NDC flagbearer.

The updated development from the police service which was sighted on Facebook read:

"News Release: Arrest of Mr Kwame Baffoe Allias Abronye DC

Mr Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC reported to the Accra Regional Police Command following an invitation extended to him to assist investigation."

