Abronye DC has been invited by the Ghana Police Service for an investigation over his recent comments

The NPP Chairman is reported to have claimed that John Mahama was looking to stage a coup

An official statement from the police over the investigation has been spotted on social media

Bono Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwame Baffoe famed as Abronye DC, has been invited by the Ghana Police Service to answer some questions.

The NPP stalwart is reported to have made some comments about the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

Abronye DC is reported to have claimed that the former National Democratic Congress flagbearer is staging a coup with the help of Al-Qaeda.

Abronye DC, IGP George Dampare and John Mahama. Source: @fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Following Abronye's claims and allegations, the Ghana Police Service has invited him to throw more light on it.

In a post sighted on the official page of the security outfit, Abronye was to report to the Police Headquarters over the matter.

The post read:

"News Release; Police Invite Mr. Kwame Baffoe Alias Abronye DC for Investigation

The attention of the Police Service was drawn to a publication in which Mr. Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC is alleged to have said that former President John Mahama is allegedly planning to stage a coup."

The security apparatus said the general public would be updated on the turnout of the meeting.

Social media users react to the news

Many internet users took to the comment section to air their views on Abronye Dc's invitation.

Al-rob Ali wrote on Facebook:

"These sensational arrests, would make you deploy your scanty resources, Which would be required in critical areas of your mandate. You might not be able to secure conviction. Or you are contemplating of publication of fake news?

This might appear as a good move because of political equalization base on current prosecution you are doing and also pleasing political actors. Always weigh the possibility of proving the cases, though I concede, that these actions might restrain all like-minded individuals to refrain from such unguided statements."

Selikem Fieret also noted:

"Why invite and Rambo style arrest for others? Maybe you should prioritise developing your human resources on tactical policing and avoid upsetting large communities instead? The political joke is too much.

We are not in a police state but a democracy. If you want to arrest everyone, will there be space at Nsawam? The false news detection job is needless. Focus!"

Babs Ahmed Babs noted:

"Has been invited, really! As if he is attending a party meanwhile that is not the same Invitation given to others who didn't speak well. Such is life!"

Source: YEN.com.gh