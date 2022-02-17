Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has asked Ghanaian travelers to use their passport instead of Ghana Card for international travel

According to the vice president, discussions about the Ghana Card's use as an e-passport was still ongoing

Not long ago, a report went round claiming the Ghana Card was now accepted as an e-passport in 44,000 airports

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said that for the time being, Ghanaians traveling outside the country by air should use their passports instead of the Ghana card.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on starrfm.com.gh, the vice president is noted to have said that the processes of getting the Ghana Card accepted as an e-passport were still ongoing.

This was captured in a recent feature in the February issue of PAV Magazine in which Dr Bawumia lauded the Akufo-Addo government and also spoke about the impact of digitalization.

For now carry your passport when traveling - Bawumia on Ghana Card-passport saga

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“...Ghana will be one of only a handful of countries where a national identification card also constitutes an e-passport, an illustration of the opportunities of digitisation. I will of course update citizens on developments concerning the activation of the e-passport feature, but discussions are positive.

For the time being, I urge travelers to, as always, bring their passport and other forms of the required documentation with them. Additionally, citizens should continue to apply for their own Ghana Card so that they can be part of this digital revolution,” Dr Bawumia is reported to have told the magazine.

In order to ensure international recognition of the Card’s e-passport feature, we have joined the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the aviation industry’s overseeing body and an institution operating under the auspices of the UN.

In November 2021, Dr Bawumia announced that the Ghana Card’s e-passport feature would be globally recognised by over 195 countries by the end of the first quarter of 2022 pending discussions with the ICAO.

As a result, Ghana will be one of only a handful of countries where a national identification card also constitutes an e-passport, an illustration of the opportunities of digitisation.

The vice president continued that he would update citizens on developments concerning the activation of the e-passport feature, but assured all that discussions were positive.

T.D Jakes applauds Akufo-Addo for making Ghana one of the wealthiest African countries

Meanwhile, world-renowned American televangelist Bishop T.D. Jakes has praised Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his transformational leadership in the past few years.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on modernghana, the preacher who was speaking in his church said when he first travelled to Ghana less than a decade ago, “there were a lot of dirt roads and people just in meagre gear and what have you and very few buildings and nice hotels.”

Source: YEN.com.gh