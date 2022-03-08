A video showing some irate youth chasing out their Member of Parliament has surfaced online and it is going viral

Samuel Atta Akyea was seen walking o his car to leave the constituency amid boos following some unfulfilled promises

Some NPP youth in Fomena also defaced their party's constituency office by painting in with colours of the NDC

Member of Parliament for Akim Abuakwa South in the Eastern Region, Samuel Atta Akyea, was nearly mobbed by some irate youth over his unfulfilled campaign promises.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the New Patriotic Party MP was seen briskly walking towards a vehicle as many people hooted and booed at him and his team.

Some members also followed his car while the NPP MP who could not stand the jeers drove off after being escorted into a pick-up truck.

It is not clear what triggered the anger of the youth but the residents in the video complained about the bad nature of the roads among other promises the MP said he was going to deal with.

Samuel Atta Akyea is the MP for Akim Abuakwa South in Eastern Region and also doubles as a former Minister of Works and Housing.

The video which was posted on the official Instagram page of United Television was captioned:

"NPP MPs chased out by constituents: Atta Akyea joins Jinapor, Hawa Koomson #UTVNews"

Social Media Users React To The Video

Many internet users who saw the video took to the comment section to react to the video.

ruudbwoy_ came in with the comment:

"My people are now waking up"

everyone_likes_richie noted:

"Am disappointed in Npp"

multiplyhubceo also wrote:

"Social Media is enlightening our people to know what's going on"

hajjmista_d had this to say:

"Good they no see nothing yet (we’re the same people voted)you people can’t treat us like this"

Angry NPP Youth In Fomena Paint Party Office With NDC Colours; Video Pops Up

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a new video showing some irate New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth in Fomena defacing one of the party's offices in the constituency has gone viral on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the angry youth were seen mixing paint amid commotion at the premises of the party's office.

Many people were seen venting their frustration over what appeared to be a misunderstanding in the constituency.

