Samira Bawumia has said her husband should be the standard for choosing a running mate for a president.

She has described her husband as an economics wizard and asked John Mahama to apply vision in selecting his running mate.

Her praise for Dr Bawumia is coming at a time the NDC is taunting him for going absolutely silent on Ghana's economic challenges.

Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is likely to stoke a major controversy by describing her husband as a true economics wizard.

According to Samira, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s deep economic knowledge must be former President John Mahama’s yardstick in selecting a running mate.

In a report published by GhanaWeb, the wife of the vice president said during an interview recently that Mr Mahama, who is tipped by many to return to the Jubilee House in 2024, “lacks vision” in choosing a running mate.

She advised Mr Mahama to look beyond an economist in his choice for a running mate and formulate policies and programmes that will make his running mate very effective if they win power.

“It’s not about the person, it’s about the programme. Mr. Mahama chose a former Bank of Ghana Governor [Kwesi Amissah-Arthur] as running mate but ‘ekosii sen’?” she quizzed.

The high praise for Dr Bawumia by his wife comes at a time when the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the party Mr Mahama leads as flagbearer, is taunting the vice president for going quiet while the economy was facing serious challenges.

A former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has said it is surprising that the vice president, who used to be very vocal about the economy, has suddenly gone silent.

“He has completely disappeared from the economic team. He has gone into hiding, and he is avoiding discourse on the economy like the plague,” he said last month on Metro TV.

Ratings agency, Moody’s, has downgraded Ghana’s Long Term Issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings to Caa1 from B3 and changed the outlook from negative to stable.

According to Moody “the downgrade is due to the increasing difficult task government faces in addressing the intertwined liquidity and debt challenges, pandemic induced revenue underperformance, tight funding condition on international markets, materially decreasing governance and institutional strength and inflexibilities in the government budget.”

A weak cedi is contributing to fuel price hikes at the pump, which in turn is driving up inflation.

While the government has said the global Covid disruption is part of reasons for Ghana’s current economic challenges, some experts say poor economic management, avoidable waste and corruption are to blame.

Source: YEN.com.gh