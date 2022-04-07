Former Second Lady Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama Passes Away

Former second lady of the Republic of Ghana, Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama(neè Egala) has passed away. She was 70 at the time of her death.

She died at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital earlier this afternoon, Thursday, April 7.

Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama, was the wife of the late Vice President of Ghana under John Agyekum Kufour’s administration, Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

"It is with deep sorrow, I announce the passing of my beloved mom, the former Second Lady of the Republic, Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama(neè Egala). She passed on peaceful in Accra at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital earlier this afternoon," Farouk Aliu Mahama, MP for Yendi constituency and Board Chairman of the Ghana Intergrated Iron and Steel Development Cooperation (GIISDEC) said.

"The family has lost a great pillar. Burial and funeral rites would be conducted in accordance with Islamic traditions. Further information will be provided in due course," he added.

In line with the Islamic traditions, quick plans must be made for interment but because she is a former Second Lady, the government will be keen on playing a role in her funeral.

The late wife of the former Vice President was an educationist in Tamale.

Due to her love and care for her pupils, she earned the coveted title ‘Mma Ramatu’ or ‘Mother Ramatu’.

Hajia Ramatu Mahama was the daughter of the late Imoro Egala, a Minister for Trade and Industry and first black Chairman of COCOBOD, in the first Republic and a long-standing political stalwart in Ghana through to the third Republic; doubling as a founder of the PNP now PNC.

The late Hajia Ramatu Mahama left behind four children, namely; Salma Mahama, Farouk Mahama, MP for Yendi, Fayad Mahama, and Halim Mahama.

The late Hajia Ramatu Mahama, 70, would have turned 71 on October 15, 2022.

