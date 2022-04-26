The highest of the land has thrown out a move to review its ruling last March on the voting rights of presiding Deputy Speakers

The decision by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 26, upheld the judgement that Deputy Speakers can vote and be counted as part of a quorum in decision making in Parliament

The decision to dismiss the review application was a unanimous decision by a nine-member panel of judges

An application to review a Supreme Court ruling that allows Deputy Speakers of Parliament to vote and be counted as part of a quorum has been dismissed.

Nine members of the apex court dismissed Justice Abdulai’s review application in a unanimous decision on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Justices Jones Dotse presided and was assisted by Prof. Mensah Bonsu, Emmanuel Kulendi, Nene Amegatcher, Prof Ashie Kotey, Lovelace Johnson, Mariama Owusu, Clemence Honyenuga and Gertrude Torkonoo, according to a Joy News report.

The Supreme Court explained that the review application was dismissed because it did not meet the threshold for the success of a review application.

Mr Abdulai, a law lecturer at the UPSA Law School, first filed the case at the Supreme Court seeking to use the law to prevent fisticuffs between MPs in December last year.

The scuffle in Parliament was caused by an attempt by Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, to vote while he was presiding over proceedings.

But the Supreme Court held that the Deputy Speaker had the right to vote and be counted as part of a quorum for decision-making.

Unhappy with the ruling, Mr Abdulai returned to the Supreme Court to plead with the judges to review their judgement because, in his view, it constituted a miscarriage of justice.

