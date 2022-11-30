The Ranking Member of the Finance Committee has attributed the current economic crisis to failed marriage unions in Ghana

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says marriages in the country are collapsing as a result of the challenges

He made this known during his contribution to the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy

The minority in parliament says marriages in Ghana are collapsing due to the current economic crisis.

According to the ranking member of the finance committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, due to the high cost of living, marriages have broken down in recent times.

Dr Ato Forson: 2023 Budget Failed To Address Concerns Of Ghanaians

Contributing to the debate on the 2023 budget statement and economic policy of the Akufo-Addo-led government, the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam MP said the document failed to address the concerns of the ordinary Ghanaian.

Explaining further, he said next year's budget would only worsen the cost of living in the country due to the poor economy.

"This budget fails to address the concerns that we have. Mr Speaker, unemployment is now becoming national security crisis. Mr Speaker, there is a massive cost of living crisis we find ourselves. Mr. Speaker, it will surprise you to know that marriages are collapsing because of this government because the cost of living is becoming so high, Mr speaker that is where we find ourselves," he said.

Ghanaians Reeling Under Current Economy Crisis

The comments of Dr Ato Forson come at a time a section of the populace is agitating over the general hardships in the Ghanaian economy.

Amid skyrocketing prices of goods and services, cedi-dollar depreciation and high fuel prices, Ghanaians have had to bite the bullet as the country reels under the crisis.

This has necessitated a return by the government to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic bailout package.

