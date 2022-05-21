Naa Ashorkor, Ghanaian media personality has recently shared a video of herself online which has got many talking

The post had her swinging from a stripper pole and holding her waist right after as though she was in pain

@crosstrain_ghana, a follower on Instagram asked: "Eh Naa, i beg, don't become a pole dancer!!"

Well-known Ghanaian TV personality, Naa Ashorkor has recently sparked massive conversations online following a video that surfaced.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of the young mother had her climbing unto a stripper hole and doing a few swings.

Naa Ashorkor posing for the camera and dancing on a strip Photo credit: naa_ashorkor/Instagram

Naa seemed really excited about her attempt at dancing like a professional on the pole. She was also seem holding her waist as though she was in pain right after. The video was shared with the caption;

"Somethings are not for Ga girls @stepsinthecitygh ❤️❤️❤️ sign up for all dance lessons now !!!"

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered over 4,500 likes with close to 60 people commenting.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@yaw_james1 wrote:

"Something's re for teenagers "

@linafabrics commented:

your fundamental has exposed you #GaandProud❤️

@aprincilla replied:

Oooooh I’ve got to try this

From @crosstrain_ghana:

Eh Naa, i beg, don't become a pole dancer!!

@hrhlorna commented:

Oh it is o. Remove the skirt and see how the Kenkey has helped our thigh grip. Love, Chief Executive, Ga Association @naa_ashorkor_

Watch the full video linked below;

