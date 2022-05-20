Thousands of people on Twitter took part in a random survey that asked them to vote for the worst president Ghana has had since independence in 1957

Over 10,000 people took part in the online voting exercise after which Nana Akufo-Addo had the highest votes, 78.6%

Many criticised the survey as unfair and flawed, however, many others said the results were accurate and consistent with current conditions

A random survey hosted by a journalist on Twitter has voted President Nana Akufo-Addo as the worst president Ghana has had since independence.

Voting for the survey hosted by Accra-based Citi News’ Kojo Akoto Boateng ended at 8:53 pm on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. 78.6% of the 10,283 people voted “Akufo-Addo” in a list that also had “Rawlings”, “Mahama”, and "Limann".

Mahama got 14.8% votes; Rawlings, 4.1%, and Limann, 2.5%. The survey seems to back reports that although Akufo-Addo has won two elections in 2016 and 2020, some of his unpopular decisions are haunting his presidency.

Top (L-R): Jerry John Rawlings (1981-1992, 1992-2000) and John Mahama (2012-2016). Down (L-R): Nana Akufo-Addo (2017- ongoing) and Dr Hilla Limann (1979-1981). Source: Getty Images

One of such unpopular decisions is the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy), which remains one of the controversial tax policies, according to some analysts.

The tax charges some selected electronic and mobile money transactions 1.5%. Implementation of the tax started on May 1, 2022, but analysts say the nature of the new tax regime enables it to levy already taxed income.

The Twitter survey hosted by the young journalist and business entrepreneur has triggered varied reactions. While some dismissed it as flawed and partisan, others praised the results as a reflection of reality. Other comments suggested that the average Ghanaian quickly condemns the president at the least national challenge.

@papakwadjo reacted to the survey with the comment below:

“I think it's a tad improper to mention akufo-addo in this list because he's still serving his term, juxtapose to folks shortlisted..maybe rephrase post with WHO DID WORSE IN THEIR FIRST TERM AS PRESIDENT..just a suggestion..”

@Redeemer002 noted:

“Do you see the reason why Ghana will always fail? Yes because we have short memories. A leader came to meet less than 50 ambulances, no Free SHS, not more than 5 factories, and existing ones were abandoned. No CCTV cameras on our streets etc. Lol”

This tweet attacked the journalist for hosting the survey:

@HatekahShine “Akoto Boateng,what's your problem? So Samens has employed you and instead of working hard for him you're here doing politics. Next election go and contest in your constituency,let's see if you even get 0.5%.”

@HajiaKarimat reacted with the following:

Nana Addo PDS

Nana addo agyapa

Nana addo serwaa Broni

Nana addo promise and fail

Nana addo E-Levy

Nana addo Achimota Forest

Nana addo Cash for Seat

Nana addo State robber

Nana Addo insecurity

Nana addo oppressor

Nana addo Nothing to show

Nana addo la borrow

Nana addo dangerous

