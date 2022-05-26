Assin Central MP, Ken Agyapong, has declared his intention to run for president in 2024 on the ticket of the NPP

He said he is the only person in the governing party to continue the legacy of the current president, Nana Akufo-Addo

the He stressed during a Facebook live interview that he can beat NDC's most likely presidential candidate, former president John Mahama, in 2024 if he wins the NPP primaries

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Maverick Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong, has declared his intention to run for president on the ticket of the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to The Announcer Newspaper during a Facebook live interview, the legislator said he is the only person in NPP who has what it takes to continue the legacy of the current president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

“That is the confidence I have,” he said in the live interview recorded on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Ken Agyapong (L) and John Mahama. Source: Facebook/@MBawumia, @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

In his view, when the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) took over from John Kufuor in 2009, the party destroyed Kufuor’s legacy. He says he does not want Akufo-Addo’s legacy to suffer the same fate.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“I am appealing to the NPP people that they shouldn’t make that mistake again. We should make we ‘break the 8’ and I am the only person who can ‘break the 8’ in the NPP for them because I have not been in mainstream government. I am not in the Cabinet,” he said.

He said he is the best candidate for the NPP going into the 2024 elections because he is a new face and has not been in mainstream government.

What he will do differently as president

He said he would go heavy on the unemployment situation and would create jobs for the youth.

“I can tell you, gold, cocoa…all the minerals put together cannot beat the revenue Ghana can generate from tourism. We have overlooked tourism for so long and I think this is the time,” he said.

He said he will also prioritise discipline and punctuality among public officers.

“When I am occupying the seat as president, I will instill discipline and sure corruption is a no, no,” he stressed.

He said he will change the mindset of Ghanaians within 100 days if he becomes the president because Ghana needs a new mindset to achieve development goals.

The NPP will elect its 2024 presidential candidate next year, however, already the contest is keen between Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

2024 Elections: Mahama Wants NDC Must Win At All Cost Even If He Does Not Lead Party

Meanwhile, in a separate report YEN.com.gh has reported that former President John Mahama has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) must win the 2024 presidential elections at all costs even if he does not lead the party.

Mr Mahama told Uganda’s NBS TV that while he would very much like to lead the NDC as a presidential candidate, due process must be followed.

“My country has given me so much, educated me, and made me who I am. So if the party lets me stand, I will. The main priority is winning the election come 2024, and if the party decides that I or someone else should stand, it’s all fine with me,” he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh