An NPP guru, Dr Richard Amoako-Baah, has said Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is not a true member of the party

He wants the vice president to stop feeding his ambitions to lead the governing party in 2024 by shelving his intention to contest the presidential primaries next year

The political scientist disclosed that there is division within the party because of Dr Bawumia's presidential ambition

A respected member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Richard Amoako-Baah, has advised Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to shelve his plans to contest the party’s presidential race.

According to the political scientist, the vice president does not have the party’s grassroots support because he is not a true member of the party.

The former political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) told Starr FM that Dr Bawumia will do a poor job at leading the party as a presidential candidate.

“Bawumia is younger than the rest, truthfully. He is not a true blood NPP member. He is an outsider. Fine, he is done well, he has gone three times with Nana. Initially, people will push him to go.

“He was with Nana one, two, and the third time they won. Now he wants another four years, that’s 16-years and after that, I am sure he will run again. Is he the only person in the party? That’s the question,” he said.

The NPP guru also disclosed that there is already animosity within the party because of Dr Bawumia’s presidential ambition.

“I want Bawumia to step aside because of the rancour between him and Alan’s camp; Bawumia should step aside, this is strategic. This is what political parties do, and in this case, this is what the NPP should do,” he added.

Dr Amoako-Baah's comments have since generated discussions among a section of the Ghanaian public.

Dr Bawumia tops the list of top NPP members who are expected to pick nomination forms to contest the party presidential primaries next year.

Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen (Alan Cash); Asin Central MP, Ken Agyapong; and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko have expressed interest to lead the party in 2024.

But the camps of Dr Bawumia and his closest contender, Alan Kyerematen, have clashed in recent times over whose turn it is to lead the party as a presidential candidate.

Although Dr Bawumia has a slight advantage because of his current position, Alan Cash was once Akufo-Addo closest contender in the race to represent the party in the general elections and is considered more of a party person than Bawumia.

In recent times, there has been a push for a Bawumia-Kyerematen ticket although this suggestion has been shot down.

