Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi, has said the successful regional elections show the "break the 8" campaign is on course

Chairman Wontumi is confident that the party will retain the presidency in 2024 to become the first political party in Ghana to go exceed eight years incumbency

The maverick NPP chairman also accused the opposition NDC of spreading lies about the party to win the next general polls

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is poised to “break the 8” in 2024, the governing party’s Ashanti Region Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has declared.

NPP Ashanti Region Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Baosiako, aka Chairman Wontumi. Source: Facebook/@newpatrioticparty.org

Source: Getty Images

After beating his closest contender, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, at the Baba Yara Stadium to retain the slot the influential NPP executive used his victory speech to give hope to the party supporters.

“Our campaign of breaking the eight has started from the Baba Yara Stadium. They cannot stop us. NDC, you cannot stop us. You can spread [false] news about the NPP…you can lie…you can bring false news but winning the 2024 election is a movement,” he said in a video posted by Joy News.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“Break the 8” is the NPP’s desire to govern the country beyond the eight years. The longest both the NPP and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have held on to power before being ousted is eight years. The NPP hopes to change this in 2024 after eight years of Nana Akufo-Addo’s presidency.

Meanwhile, some analysts of the results from the regional executive elections of the NPP say loyalists of Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is hoping to take over the mantle after Akufo-Addo, won overwhelmingly at the regional polls.

They say the hopes of Alan Kyerematen, current Trades Minister, and Dr Bawumia’s closest rival for the NPP presidential candidate slot has been dimmed by the results of the NPP regional contests.

According to a report by the Finder newspaper, data from the 14 regions where the elections took place shows that candidates loyal to the Vice-President swept almost all the 10 positions up for grabs. The report said about 87% of all those who won their positions are loyal to Dr Bawumia.

NPP Regional Chairman Election: Full List Of The 15 Elected Executives

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate that Chairman Wontumi is among a list of executives who retained their seats during regional elections over the weekend.

In all, party delegates elected 15 people to steer the affairs of the NPP for the next four years.

Results of the winners as published on many websites, including state-owned Daily Graphic show that 12 incumbent regional chairmen retained their positions. However, new chairmen were elected in the Bono East and the Western North region. The incumbent chairman of the Eastern region did not seek re-election.

Source: YEN.com.gh