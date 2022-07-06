One of the contenders tipped to win the NPP chairmanship race, Nii Ayikoi Otoo, has withdrawn from the contest without a known cause

The experienced politician is currently Ghana's ambassador to Canada and recently criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo's expensive private jet travels

Ayikoi Otoo was part of eight people contesting for the chairmanship elections that is expected to be held in Accra between July 15 to July 17

Former Attorney General, Nii Ayikoi Otoo has pulled out of the upcoming chairmanship elections of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Nii Ayikoi Otoo is Ghana's Ambassador to Canada and was tipped to win the NPP Chairmanship race. Source: Facebook/@Joel Yamoah

The Chairman of the NPP executive election committee, Peter Mac Manu, who announced this to the media, did not explain Ayikoi’s decision.

The experienced politician and statesman is Ghana’s ambassador to Canada and recently joined the fray of critics of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s luxurious and expensive private jet rentals.

“I don’t think that he [Akufo-Addo] will wish to do things that will rather jeopardise that opportunity [to hand over to another NPP administration], so he should be listening. I am sure within the shortest possible time, we should find a solution to this problem that has to be tackled.

“If you endanger your future government, because he is doing his second term which means constitutionally, he can’t run anymore, and you want to hand over they will say because of these things that the President did we will not give you the opportunity, then your wish to hand over to an NPP government will fizzle out,” he told TV 3.

NPP aspirants approved to take part in the contest on July 15

YEN.com.gh reported before his withdrawal that Ayikoi Otoo was among 47 aspirants approved by the NPP to contest for various positions in the party's national executive elections.

A memorandum issued by the party on Thursday said although 49 aspirants picked forms to contest in the elections, two later backed down from the contest.

With Ayikoi Otoo out, the following people will slug it out during the race:

Stephen Ayensu Ntim Stephen Asamoah-Boateng George Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi Akwasi Osei-Adjei Gifty Ama Asantewa Ayeh Sammy Crabbe

Source: YEN.com.gh