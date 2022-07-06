Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby has criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo of once attempting to poke his eye with his finger for criticising his government

Dr Wereko-Brobby said for that experience at a funeral a while back, he has resolved never to advise the president again

In past few months, leading members of the president's party have publicly called him out for failing to heed both economic and political advice

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby, has said he will not advise Nana Akufo-Addo's government again.

Charles Wereko-Brobby (L) and Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: UGC/ Getty Images, @Graphicgh

Source: UGC

Dr Wereko-Brobby alleged during an interview on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, that the president once tried poking his eye at a funeral for criticising him.

Speaking on local language radio station, Asempa FM, the former CEO of Volta River Authority (VRA), said the incident was witnessed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and other dignitaries.

"He [Akufo-Addo] met me after I granted an interview with Joy FM. And If I had not moved my head, the president would have put his finger in my eye," he said in Twi.

Before this claim, the Chief Policy Analyst at Ghana Institute of Public Policy Options (GIPPO) said he had to stop his voluntary morning briefings to the president because he would not listen to his advice.

"You want me to talk about Akufo-Addo and his governmental plans? No. I've stopped entirely. I no longer advise him," he said.

This is not the first time the president has been accused by a leading member of his party of failing to listen to advise.

Just last June, another leading member of the NPP, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe he has not advised the president on the controversial National Cathedral because he won’t take it.

Dr Amoako Baah describes Akufo-Addo as dishonest for silence on topical issues

Also, YEN.com.gh has reported in an earlier story that respected member of the governing NPP has described President Akufo-Addo as a dishonest person for deliberately keeping quiet about important issues.

Dr Richard Amoako Baah said the president should not, for instance, be keeping quiet about his expensive private jet rentals for international travels.

“He is not honest. Things happen that he is supposed to come out and say something…No. He will keep quiet like he doesn’t hear anything,” the political scientist was quoted by Kasapa News in a report published on July 5, 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh