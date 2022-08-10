Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said Nana Akufo-Addo's recent rejection of calls for a ministerial reshuffle is strange and unfortunate

The NDC General Secretary said the president is most likely possessed by manipulative spirits

He said these manipulative spirits that he claims are in the president's head have caused him to lose touch with reality

President Nana Akufo-Addo’s recent rejection of proposals to reshuffle his non-performing ministers has drawn sharp citicisms, the latest being that he may be under the influence of manipulative spirits.

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said the president’s reaction to the proposals to shake up his administration is both strange and unfortunate.

He said some manipulative spirits have caused the president to become clueless and careless.

L-R: Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Nana Akufo-Adoo. Source: UGC

As he is popularly called, General Mosquito told Neat FM on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, that “something is controlling the President [Akufo-Addo].”

“Some combined spiritual forces have entered his head. He is being manipulated and not bothered to do the right thing to save this country,” Asiedu Nketia said.

Calls for Akufo-Addo to reshuffle appointees

The Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA), a pressure group affiliated with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), appealed to the president to reshuffle his appointees.

They believe this will make the government machinery more effective at delivering on its mandate and expectations.

The group noted that some of the current appointees were not effective and needed to be replaced.

Akufo-Addo Suspects Jobless People And NDC May Be Behind Calls For Ministerial Reshuffle

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that in response, Nana Akufo-Addo said those pushing him to change is appointees are either jobless people or members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The president said the calls for a reshuffle are untenable because all his appointtees are delivering to his expectations.

"NDC wants to destabilise your government, there are people who are also looking for jobs.

"I'm not disputing that there is quite a lot of attention there, but I also think that there is the need for us to have rather a holistic look at matters relating to reshuffling of ministers and other government appointees," he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh