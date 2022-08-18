NPP executives in the Upper West Region are agitating over an alleged snub by the regional minister ahead of the president's official visit

They have vowed to boycott the three day regional tour by the president and have asked party members in the region to do same

The executives claim the regional minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, has ignored them in activities to welcome President Nana Akufo-Addo

But the regional minister has denied the allegations, insisting he has involved the regional executives

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper West Region have decided to boycott President Nana Akufo-Addo's upcoming tour of the region after a meeting.

The Regional Executive Committee members of the party announced the unanimous decision on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at a brief press conference.

According to a report published by GhanaWeb, the executives also appealed to all party members to boycott the president's working visit on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Stock photo of NPP members at a rally. Source: UGC

At the press conference, the executives explained that they were unhappy with the decision by the Upper West Region Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, to "hijack" all activities concerning the president's visit.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The NPP Upper West Regional Secretary, Dr Daniel Duada Tanko, told the press on behalf of the regional executive committee that Dr Salih has deliberately sidelined all party members in preparation for the president's visit.

Nana Akufo-Addo's three-day tour of the region from Sunday would be to commission and inspect government projects and interact with the region's chiefs and people.

Meanwhile, Dr Salih has dismissed the allegation that he has cut out the regional executives to prepare for the president's visit.

"I was surprised to hear from a group of NPP regional executives…that I, the regional minister, have decided to run a one-man show," he told Citi News.

He said because he was a true party person, although the visit was an official working visit, he involved the executives every step of the way.

Hopeson Adorye, Vincent Assafuah Hauled Before NPP’s Complaints Committee For Openly Backing Alan Kyerematen

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that two members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and known supporters of Alan Kyerematen's presidential bid, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye and Vincent Assafuah, have been hauled before the party's complaints committee.

Mr Adorye, a failed Parliamentary Candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso, and Mr Assafuah, NPP MP for Tafo Pankrono, have been cited for making inappropriate statements to advance the interest of Mr Kyerematen.

Mr Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia are seen by political pundits as the main contenders in the upcoming tussle to elect a presidential candidate for the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh