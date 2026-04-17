Martin Kpebu has issued a strong warning to President John Mahama, accusing him of shielding the head of the Office of the Special Prosecutor

He claimed the President appears to be influenced by Agyebeng’s earlier handling of the Airbus scandal

Kpebu’s remarks, shared in a Facebook post, have sparked reactions from sections of the public online

Renowned Ghanaian legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has issued a strong warning to President John Mahama to desist from shielding the head of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Kissi Agyebeng.

According to Kpebu, who is an avowed critic of the leadership of the OSP, President Mahama appears to be protecting Kissi Agyebeng because he exonerated him in the famous Airbus scandal a few years ago.

Martin Kpebu accuses President John Mahama of protecting the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

In a Facebook post, the private legal practitioner issued a strongly worded caution to the President to stop preventing Ghanaians from holding the OSP accountable.

“We BEG President Mahama to STOP protecting Kissi Agyebeng. It is not good for our democracy. There was nothing criminal in Airbus,” he wrote.

Read the Facebook post below:

Netizens react to Kpebu’s warning to Mahama

Netizens who came across Martin Kpebu’s warning to President Mahama to stop protecting the OSP took to the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Iddrisu Alfred said:

"There is no need fighting the special prosecutor. Allow him to work. He is doing far far better."

@Erickson MK also said:

"If we are honest as a nation, we all will erupt to demand for the exit of Kissi Agyabeng. He's simply interested in camouflage but in reality, he's protecting past corrupt official."

@Kofi Omanbapa commented:

"What did he do for you to come to the conclusion that he is defending Kissi Adjabeng please? Because what I have heard him say about this whole issues is that he doesn’t think we should scrap the office when the majority leader was pushing to introduce a bill to scrap it."

Kpebu reacts to ruling OSP’s prosecutorial powers

In a related development, Martin Kpebu has reacted to the High Court’s decision to strip the Office of the Special Prosecutor of its prosecutorial powers.

Speaking on the topical issue in an interview with GHOne TV on Thursday, April 16, 2026, Kpebu, who is a stern critic of the OSP, described the court’s ruling as a “sweet decision.”

According to him, the High Court’s decision in Accra brings to bear some of the concerns he has been raising about the conduct of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, and some members of his staff.

“It’s a sweet decision, but please listen carefully to what follows. I say it’s a sweet decision because, look, whether the Supreme Court will toe the same line as the High Court or not is a different matter,” he said.

“It’s sweet for me because right now it brings back to the fore conversations around the Special Prosecutor, especially the misgovernance that’s gone on there, the things I have seen crying about, and, you know, all the back and forth,” he added.

Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, announces plans to withdraw his bill to scrap the OSP, headed by Kissi Agyebeng. Photo credit: Mahama Ayariga & OSP/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Mahama halts anti-OSP bill

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, had withdrawn the Private Member's Bill to scrap the OSP following President John Mahama's request.

The bill, filed on December 8, 2025, was sponsored by Ayariga and Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor

However, Mahama Ayariga, who is the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, said they had considered the President's request to withdraw the bill.

Source: YEN.com.gh