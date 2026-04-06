The Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association (GPMA) and NASPAWAP have suspended a planned sachet water price increase

This comes after an intervention by the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness & Industry

The ministry praised the associations for their cooperation, reaffirming its commitment to protecting consumers and ensuring market stability

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The Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association (GPMA) and the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) have suspended the planned price adjustment that was to take effect today, Monday, 6th April 2026.

This follows an intervention by the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness & Industry, led by Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare.

Planned sachet water price hike suspended after Trade Ministry, led by Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, intervened. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

In a statement issued on Monday, April 6, 2026, the ministry said the decision taken by GPMA and NASPAWAP to suspend the planned sachet water price hike reflects its commitment to protecting consumers and ensuring market stability.

The ministry therefore commended the Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association (GPMA) and the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers for agreeing to halt the price increases.

"The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness & Industry wishes to commend the Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association (GPMA) and the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) for their cooperation and for suspending the planned price adjustment that was to take effect today, Monday, 6th April 2026," the ministry said.

"This decision reflects our commitment to protecting consumers and ensuring market stability. The Ministry hereby assures the public that the price of sachet water will not increase today. Consumers can continue to purchase sachet water at the current price," it added.

It also indicated that it will meet the leadership of GPMA and NASPAWAP on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, to urgently address challenges facing the sector.

"The Ministry remains steadfast in working with all trade associations to resolve issues swiftly and maintain stability in the market," it further stated.

Read the ministry statement on the Facebook post below:

The proposed sachet and packaged water prices

It will be recalled that the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers, on Thursday, April 2, 2026, announced an upward revision of sachet water prices.

In a statement issued on April 2, 2026, the association attributed the increase to the global shortage of polymers and rising costs driven by the ongoing conflict in Iran, which has significantly affected production.

“The rising costs have made it challenging for manufacturers to maintain current prices."

The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers is increasing prices of their products. Credit: Kay Nietfeld/Renate Wefers

Source: UGC

Pure water bags have been selling between GH¢7 and GH¢10 since 2022; however, per the proposed new prices, sachet and packaged water was supposed to be sold as follows:

Ex-factory: GH¢8 per bag of 30 sachets of 500ml

Ex-truck: GH¢10 per bag of 30 sachets of 500ml

Maximum retail: GH¢15 per bag of 30 sachets of 500ml

The association consequently urged retailers and consumers to adhere to the new prices to ensure fair trade practices.

“This adjustment is necessary to sustain production and ensure the continuous supply of safe drinking water,” the association added.

Man jailed six months for illegal connection

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Tamale District Court 1 sentenced a man to a six-month prison term with hard labour without the option of a fine over an illegal power connection.

The resident of Bulpella, Wahab Shiraz, was discovered engaging in illegal activities during a December 2023 NEDCo Mass Revenue Mobilisation Exercise.

Despite receiving an illegal connection notice, he failed to report for investigation at the Northern Electricity Distribution Company.

Source: YEN.com.gh