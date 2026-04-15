Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has appealed for unity in the Western Region and was seen kneeling before the Western Regional House of Chiefs

He warned that ongoing disunity among chiefs continues to slow the region’s development despite its rich natural resources

Nana Kobina Nketsia commended the minister’s mediation efforts, which helped resolve long-standing leadership disputes within the Regional House of Chiefs

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has appealed for peace in the Western Region.

Speaking at an event held to honour him for mediating peace and restoring unity in the Regional House of Chiefs, the Minister, who doubles as the MP for Ellembele, said the Western Region is blessed with many natural resources but is lagging behind in terms of development due to disunity among traditional leaders.

Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah kneels before chiefs to appeal for peace in the Western Region. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

In a video of the event sighted on Facebook, Armah-Kofi Buah showed a great sense of humility and respect for traditional authority.

In another video circulating on social media, the Lands Minister was seen kneeling before the Western Regional House of Chiefs to appeal for peace in the region.

"It's my plea again, and I will plead again: we need unity. That unity starts from this House. If our chiefs are united, if our chiefs are not spending all their money in court every day, we would be so, so much better off, and this region would take its proper place," he said.

"God has endowed us with so many resources, and I don't want to recount them. The things that are so important are all in this region. Is it oil? Is it gold? Everything else. We are looking up to our chiefs; everybody is looking up to our chiefs. And my assurance on behalf of all of us in the Western Region is that we are going to take your lead, with only one request: we want a united Western Regional House of Chiefs," he appealed.

Also speaking at the ceremony in Sekondi, President Nana Kobina Nketsia said the minister's intervention helped resolve years of leadership disputes. Buah thanked the chiefs and called for continued unity for development.

Owing to this, the Western Regional House of Chiefs presented a citation to Armah-Kofi Buah for his role in restoring peace in the region.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens praise Lands Minister for his humility

The video of the Lands Minister kneeling before the Western Regional House of Chiefs has sparked reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the comments below:

@Alemiya Adaana Desmond said:

"He is full of wisdom."

@Chie D'Nzemagal also said:

"As for the Western Regions di3, from Sefwi, Nzema, Wassa, Ahanta n Aowin, every day, their chiefs are in court or the western regional house of chiefs fighting over lands n mischievous things. They are so divided that, their regions are neglected n cheated in terms of sharing national cakes n they careless. As for Western Regions youth di3, they are bomb. Thank u honourable for speaking sense into them.....I wonder if they will take it sef."

@Mascholas Nana Newton commented:

"Wow...Things we love to see in our beloved region."

Christopher Ankou, an appointee in President John Mahama's government, resigns to contest for the Secretary position of the NDC in the Madina Constituency. Photo credit: Chris Afrikavi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Government appointee resigns

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported thata government appointee, Christopher Ankou, had resigned from his role in John Mahama’s administration at LaNMMA to contest the NDC Madina Constituency Secretary position.

He said his decision is driven by a genuine desire to serve the people and strengthen party structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.

This marked his third attempt at the constituency secretary role after previous unsuccessful bids in 2018 and 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh