The Black Stars are set to light up the Accra Sports Stadium in their final World Cup qualifier against Comoros

The Ghana national football team is on the brink of making it to the World Cup for the fifth time in the country's annals

Tension grows across Ghana as passionate fans brace for the Comoros clash, with Ghana Television unlikely to air the match

Ghana will take on Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, in their tenth and final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match.

Otto Addo's men recorded a resounding victory during Matchday nine of the CAF qualifiers, thumping the Central African Republic 5-0 at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes in Morocco last Wednesday.

Team news, kick-off time, and TV Channels for Ghana vs. Comoros 2026 World Cup qualifier on October 12, 2025 emerge.

It was one of their best performances of the World Cup qualifying campaign, and the second time they won a qualifier by this huge scoreline.

AS Monaco center-back Mohammed Salisu opened the scoring with a strong header in the 21st minute following Mohammed Kudus' corner kick, as the Tottenham Hotspur playmaker continued his hot form this season.

In the second half, the Black Stars added more goals, with Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey making it 2-0 before Russia-based defender Alexander Djiku, skipper Jordan Ayew of Leicester City, and substitute Kamaldeen Sulemana sealed the emphatic win for the Ghana national football team.

Kamaldeen Sulemana scores his debut Ghana as Black Stars defeated the Central African Republic 5-0 in Meknes on October 8, 2025.

The victory saw Ghana extend their leadership of the CAF qualification group I with 22 points and a +16 goals difference after nine matches, according to FIFA. Madagascar, who defeated Comoros 2-1 at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan, sit second in the standings with 19 points and a +8 goals difference.

As a point of fact, Ghana’s qualification series has been defined by consistency and resilience, with a game to spare, picking up seven wins, one draw, and one loss, while scoring 21 goals and conceding only six in their nine qualifiers.

Under the guidance of coach ex-Ghana international and Borussia Dortmund star Addo, the team has rediscovered its winning mentality, unity, and national pride after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Has Ghana qualified for the World Cup?

At present, no. The Black Stars are yet to officially secure qualification, though they hold the brightest chance of advancing over their rivals.

According to the tie-breaking criteria for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, as cited by Wikipedia, the only scenario that could see the Black Stars, who currently boast a goal difference of +18, miss out on qualification if Ghana lose their final home qualifier against Comoros, while Madagascar, sitting second with 19 points and a goal difference of +8, manage to secure an away win against Mali in Bamako.

However, Madagascar would have to defeat Mali with a kind of scoreline that sees them have a superior goal difference than Ghana after 10 games played.

For example, if Ghana lose 1-0 to Comoros in the capital and Madagascar beats Mali 8-0 on the road. Such an outcome would hand Madagascar a superior goal difference over Ghana, ultimately denying the Black Stars a place at the World Cup. Frankly speaking, this outcome is almost impossible.

Ghana vs. Comoros: Time and how to watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Comoros is set to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at 7:00 PM GMT, which is also 4:00 PM in the UK (BST).

As usual, fans across Sub-Saharan Africa can catch the action live on SuperSport MaXimo 1 (Channel 227 on DStv), while those on the go can stream the game via the DStv Stream app.

Globally, supporters will have multiple ways to follow the match, with FIFA+ expected to stream it live and free worldwide, making it easily accessible for international viewers.

However, Ghanaian fans may face disappointment once again. Free-to-air broadcast rights for the World Cup qualifiers remain unresolved, meaning local channels might not show the game.

According to Ghana Television (GTV), the issue stems from FIFA’s high broadcast rights fees, which have made it challenging for the national broadcaster to secure live coverage. Unless a last-minute deal is reached, many viewers in Ghana could miss out on watching Ghana's final 2026 World Cup qualifier on home turf.

Black Stars supporter disappointed in GTV

In the meantime, Nana Kwame, a well-known Black Stars supporter, in a chat with YEN.com.gh, has expressed his deep disappointment over the likelihood that the much-anticipated Ghana vs Comoros World Cup qualifier in Accra will not be available on free-to-air television for local fans.

''I cannot fathom why we are unable to watch our own Black Stars' matches in our country. Let's say the away games against Chad and the Central African Republic were outside the country. What bout the Mali game and then this upcoming match? And we call ourselves football nation. This is something I cannot understand.''

African nations qualified for 2026 World Cup

In an earlier update, YEN.com.gh shared the complete list of African nations that have already booked their spots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The qualified teams include traditional powerhouses like Morocco and Egypt, underlining North Africa's pedigree and influence.

