President Akufo-Addo sacked Sarah Adwoa Safo from her role as Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection on Thursday, July 28

Chairman Jerry, a youth commander of the Convention People's Party (CPP), says her dismissal was long overdue

He said the CPP expected her removal much earlier because she was a failed minister as her performance in the role was atrocious

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revoked the appointment of Sarah Adwoa Safo as Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection on Thursday, July 28.

He revoked her appointment with immediate effect under Article 81 (a) of the 1992 Constitution.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, a youth commander of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Chairman Jerry, said the president delayed in sacking the Dome Kwabenya legislator from her role as Gender Minister.

''I think it was long overdue because, per the CPP, we expected her removal much earlier because she was already a failed minister.''

He explained that Adwoa Safo's performance as Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection was abysmal.

''We [the CPP] did not see anything coming from her ... her removal would help her because she was making the news for the wrong reasons,'' he said.

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo has appointed the Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu as Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Abudu's appointment followed the dismissal of Adwoa Safo from her role as the substantive sector Minister

The decision by the president came at a time Parliament was debating her continuous stay in the House after absenting herself from Parliament for more than 15 sitting days without approval from the Speaker.

