Christopher Ankou has resigned from his role in John Mahama’s administration at LaNMMA to contest the NDC Madina Constituency Secretary position

He said his decision is driven by a genuine desire to serve the people and strengthen party structures ahead of the 2028 general elections

This marks his third attempt at the constituency secretary role after previous unsuccessful bids in 2018 and 2022

Christopher Ankou, a promising young politician, has resigned from his role in President John Mahama's administration to pursue other interests in his budding political career.

In a Facebook post on Monday, April 13, 2026, Chris announced that he has left his role as a government appointee at the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMMA) to contest the Secretary position of the ruling National Democratic Congress in the Madina Constituency.

Christopher Ankou, an appointee in President John Mahama's government, resigns to contest for the Secretary position of the NDC in the Madina Constituency. Photo credit: Chris Afrikavi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He further indicated that his decision to enter the NDC Madina Constituency Secretary race was borne out of a genuine desire to serve his people and was not driven by any selfish interest.

"When your service is about the people and not self, some decisions come to you naturally. Thank you all for the support and well wishes," he wrote.

In another Facebook post, Chris stated that he is committed to serving the party with transparency and humility, working hard to ensure the continuous success of the NDC in the Madina Constituency.

"Comrades, I want you to know this: your hopes matter, your voices matter, and your future and the future of our party matter. I am committed to leading with transparency, listening with humility, and working tirelessly with you to earn and keep your trust," he further wrote.

"I acknowledge there will be challenges ahead, but together, we will overcome them. Not because the road is easy, but because our purpose is strong and our unity is stronger. Let us move forward with hope in our hearts and trust in shared leadership and commitment to truth, responsibility, and progress," he stated.

"As we end the membership registration today, let us also take stock of the many challenges that came with the exercise and resolve to do better in the future for the benefit of our party and the future we aspire to," he added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Chris grateful for role at LaNMMA

He described his time at LaNMMA as an honour, noting that he worked closely with assembly members, traditional authorities, and other stakeholders to promote development in the municipality.

The young politician expressed gratitude to President Mahama, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, the Municipal Chief Executive, and other officials for their support during his tenure.

He explained that his resignation is to allow him to focus fully on his political ambitions, stressing the importance of the constituency secretary role in party organisation.

Chris further assured that he remains committed to the development of the municipality and will continue to contribute in other capacities.

This will be the third time Chris will be attempting the NDC Madina Constituency Secretary position after his unsuccessful attempts in 2018 and 2022.

Guidelines for NDC internal election

The NDC recently released a comprehensive roadmap and set of guidelines aimed at reorganising its structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Per the guidelines, the internal reorganisation process began with membership registration, which will be followed by branch executive elections.

Constituency primaries will be held in April 2026, regional executive elections in May 2026, and national executive elections in June 2026.

The party will conclude its internal reorganisation drive with the selection of a new flagbearer to lead them into the 2028 election.

Karim Ewura Adams, a Woezor TV journalist, declares his bid to contest for DNCO position in the NDC's forthcoming internal elections. Photo credit: Karim Ewura Adams/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Woezor TV journalist joins NDC race

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Karim Ewura Adams, a Woezor TV journalist, had declared his intention to contest the DNCO position of the ruling NDC.

Other aspirants, including Accra FM’s Nana Otu Darko and presidential staffer Dr Samuel Ayeh, have also announced their bids.

The NDC has outlined a detailed roadmap for its internal elections, starting with membership registration and culminating in the national executive elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh