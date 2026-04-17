Media personality Captain Smart has sparked fresh concerns over his future with Onua TV following comments made during his show on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Captain Smart Hints at Possible Exit From Onua TV Again, Concerns Grow After Live Remarks

Source: UGC

During the day’s edition of Onua Maakye, the outspoken broadcaster gave remarks at the end of his programme that suggested uncertainty about his continuation at the media house, without making any direct or firm announcement about quitting.

“I have finished my work. I have closed. It will be by the grace of God if I am to come on Monday,” he said during the live broadcast.

The statement immediately triggered widespread discussions among viewers, as many interpreted it as a possible hint of departure from the station where he has built a strong reputation for addressing national issues.

Captain Smart’s programme has often served as a platform for criticising perceived wrongdoings, especially involving authorities and governance issues in the country, making his potential exit a subject of public concern.

He further added during the show:

“I am the kind that people will follow me wherever I go.”

He also stressed that his commentary is centred on national development rather than political party interests.

“The issue here is we are talking about Ghana’s development and not a political party. That’s how Ghanaians are; they will watch for things to get worse, and you won’t get anyone to speak about it,” he said.

His remarks have since generated debate among viewers and social media users, with many expressing concern about the future of his programme and his role in public discourse on the station.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Captain Smart’s hints spark online reactions

Netizens have reacted to the controversial media personality’s remarks during his sign-off on the day’s show, sparking widespread discussion online. Below are some reactions from Ghanaians.

KHOJO wrote:

"Who does he think he is?"

ANIFIRSTO added:

"He’s the King of Ghana's morning show."

OG🥷🇬🇭 wrote:

"Wokasa oo."

Reuben@ shared:

"Yoo yate."

Captain Smart slams Media General executives on live television and threatens to quit over issues he is facing with the company. Photo credit: @Onua TV/Ghana

Source: Facebook

Captain Smart threatens to quit Media General

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the popular Ghanaian media personality Captain Smart has got people talking online after a video of him went viral.

This comes after the host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV threatened to quit Media General.

It all happened on Onua Maakye on Onua TV on Wednesday, April 1, when Captain Smart spoke out about a faulty air conditioner in the studio.

Source: YEN.com.gh