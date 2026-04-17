Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: How their iconic rivalry could be revived

It has never been a formally declared rivalry, yet everything they have achieved – combined with their status as the two best players in the world for over a decade and their time at Real Madrid and Barcelona – has ensured that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are endlessly compared.

Even now, the possibility of one final showdown lingers, with a potential “Last Dance” at the 2026 World Cup if Argentina and Portugal reach the quarterfinals as group winners. But beyond that, a different kind of confrontation could emerge in the years ahead.

Messi currently leads an Inter Miami side that is the reigning MLS champion, while Ronaldo remains the all-time top scorer in soccer history.

His Al Nassr team sits atop the standings in Saudi Arabia and is within touching distance of the league title, with its fate firmly in its own hands.

Meanwhile, the Argentine phenom has also surpassed the 900-goal mark, ensuring that the comparisons between the two icons continue almost subconsciously.

How could Messi and Cristiano face off again?

It was announced that Messi has purchased UE Cornellà, a club competing in Spain’s fourth tier and currently pushing for promotion. The Argentine star has acquired full ownership of the Catalan side, linking himself to a new project off the field. What makes the move particularly intriguing is that it opens the door to a future clash with Ronaldo – albeit in a very different role.

Messi is now 38, while Ronaldo has reached 41, making it clear that the end of their playing careers is approaching. However, about a month ago, the Portuguese forward acquired a 25% stake in Almería. That development raises the prospect of a future meeting between their respective clubs rather than the players themselves. Cornellà remains in the fourth tier while Almería competes in LaLiga, meaning such a scenario would require a rapid double promotion for Messi’s club – or a relegation for Ronaldo’s.

Source: YEN.com.gh