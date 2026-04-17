Ghanaian Lady Relocates to US, Delighted as She Becomes an American Citizen
- A video of a young Ghanaian lady’s reaction after becoming an American citizen has warmed hearts on social media
- This comes after she took to TikTok to announce that she had successfully completed Army Basic Training School
- Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video celebrated the young lady for becoming a US citizen
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Congratulatory messages have poured in for the young Ghanaian lady who relocated to the US.
This comes afster she took to TikTok to announce that she had completed her successful basic training to become a soldier in the US Army.
Additionally, she disclosed that on the same day she completed Army Basic Training School, she officially became a US citizen.
A video she posted on TikTok showed her in military uniform admiring her beauty.
In the caption of the video, she expressed appreciation to God for the feat she had achieved since relocating to the US.
“You graduate Army Basic Training and become a US citizen the same day. I can’t believe I made it this far. On God,” she wrote.
At the time of the report, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and comments.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Ghanaians congratulate the young lady
Social media users who thronged the video's comment section congratulated her on becoming an American citizen. Others also praised her determination in becoming a US Army personnel.
Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:
“Congratulations are in order. I hope many people are inspired by what you have achieved during your time in the US. I am also glad you are documenting your journey in the army in a way that motivates others who would also want to follow in your footsteps and one day become a soldier. Go girl, show them there is a Ghanaian in their midst.”
Vivian indicated:
“Yes, He does all things beautifully in His time. I tap into your blessing.”
Mimi added:
“Amen, congratulations. I tap into your blessing.”
Susan Tetteh reacted:
“Sis, I always admire you, and you always encourage me a lot. Thank you.”
@afiaafriyie5 stated:
“Ghanaians are winning. Proud of you hun.”
@hairvendorindallastexas added:
“Congratulations stranger, I go harder in May.”
@asante720 said:
“Congratulations, welcome on board. What’s your duty station and MOS?”
@Abbeysassy added:
“Congratulations girl, I’m next.”
M added:
“You are all my sis. Congratulations, sister.”
@hey_angie stated:
“Congratulations Irene!”
Popualr Ghanaian soldider joins US army
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian soldier Kwaku Raymond has turned heads online after announcing that he had joined the US Army.
Taking to social media to clarify his exit from the Ghana Armed Forces, he posted a video of himself in US military uniform.
Breaking his silence on the switch, the well-built soldier, popularly known as EchoLima, said he had served in the Ghana Army for more than a decade and needed a new experience.
He also cleared misconceptions about his exit from the Ghana military, stating that he resigned honourably and received the blessings of his superiors.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.