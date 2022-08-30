Dr Kwabena Duffuor has been defending the modus operandi of his Ahotor Project despite criticism by NDC national executives

The presidential hopeful says the project is founded to provide support and economic freedoms to party grassroots

NDC executives at the national level had wanted donation of equipment and other logistics made to the party headquarters for onward donation to the grassroots

But Dr Duffuor says he prefers to reach them directly so that there are no impediments or misunderstanding

Presidential hopeful Dr Kwabena Duffuor has moved to clarify the Ahotor project he is championing following a comment by NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia about the initiative.

Asiedu Nketia criticised Dr Duffour, a former Finance Minister and Governor of the central bank, for organising a donation under the Ahotor project without the involvement of the NDC.

The NDC General Secretary said the party feels betrayed by the recent donation of equipment to some constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

Dr Duffuor took the Ahotor project to the Ashanti Region over the weekend.

Source: UGC

He said it would be appropriate for any project to be led by NDC in the name of the Ahotor project.

“We just picked information from Kumasi that Dr Duffuor is going to distribute some equipment in some constituencies, and we feel very betrayed. It is not a bad thing if a former minister wants to support the party, but there is a process you go through. He is not the first to donate to this party.

“We feel we have been misled into receiving the donation. If Dr. Duffuor intends to make a genuine donation to the party, he should pass through the proper channels,” he told the media on Tuesday, August 29, 2022.

However, in a sharp response, the Ahotor project secretariat said the initiative was never intended to make the donation first to the party headquarters before it was distributed to the grassroots.

“At no point in time did Dr. Kwabena Duffuor intend for his special initiative, created specifically for the benefit of the grassroots of the NDC, to become a donation to the party headquarters. This is the main reason why Dr. Duffuor initially went directly to gift the equipment for the Ahotor project directly to the Ashaiman constituency executives,” the secretariat clarified.

The statement clarified further that the Ahotor initiative was founded to benefit and strengthen the grassroots of the NDC. Hence the secretariat has since moved away from the take-over proposal from the national executives.

“The secretariat maintains that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor had a specific vision where the Ahotor Business Proposal will be a special project especially for the grassroots and the project must be guided by its initiators to realise its business objective for the party benefit,” the statement clarified further.

Meanwhile, the project was launched in the Ashanti Region over the weekend. Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a native of Kumawu in the Ashanti region, told the party that the initiative was founded following stakeholder consultations with the NDC grassroots.

He said the project is expected to strengthen the NDC in preparation for recapturing power in 2024.

The project donated to the Ashaiman party grassroots in April this year with the backing of the NDC.

